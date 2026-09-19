'He was better': Sumit Nagal opens up after heartbreaking loss against Hyeon Chung in Davis Cup 2026 qualifier

Round 2 of the Davis Cup 2026 qualifiers saw India take on South Korea. India’s Dhakshineshwar Suresh took on Soonwoo Kwon in the first match of the day, with Sumit Nagal taking on Hyeon Chung in the second match. It is worth noting that both matches were won by the South Koreans. It is worth noting that for live coverage of the Davis Cup 2026, fans can tune in to the VETO app.

Both Kwon and Chung defeated Suresh and Nagal across three sets, and it was the clash between Nagal and Chung that attracted major attention. In a game that lasted over three hours, Nagal and Chung battled it out across three sets, where the Indian won the first set but succumbed to a loss after losing the second and third sets of the clash.

Chung handed Nagal a defeat by 6-4, 4-6, and 5-7, as South Korea took a 2-0 lead over India in the second round. Speaking after his defeat, Nagal took centre stage and opened up about what went wrong for him and how the nature of the court affected his performance.

"It was a long day. I was expecting a tough match, and it was a tough match. I had chances in the second set. I didn't close it down. I went for it, missed it, and then from there the match pretty much changed," Nagal said after the game, according to PTI.

"The third set was pretty much a dogfight. Some close games, some easy games, trying to save energy, trying to close it down. In the end, I guess he was better than me. That's it,” he added.

Nagal reflected on the conditions at the Olympic Park Tennis Centre

Furthermore, Nagal pointed out how the low bounce of the court affected his performance as well, and heaped praise on Chung for his impeccable defence in the clash.

"I mean, the speed is okay. It's a little bit dead, the conditions. It's not easy to hurt if somebody is very good at defence, and I felt like Chung played pretty good defence. It gets a little bit tough when the ball is a little bit old to make the ball move, and I felt like he did that job better than me today,” Nagal said.

With inputs from PTI

Also Read:

Dhakshineswar Suresh suffers defeat as Soonwoo Kwon helps South Korea take 1-0 lead in Davis Cup