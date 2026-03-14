AC service cost in India: How much should you pay for cleaning, gas filling and repairs?

New Delhi:

Summer is here, and all we need is a decent cooling system in homes and offices. And it is our responsibility to keep the air system clean at home to beat the heatwaves. Regular servicing makes a big difference – whether you have a split or window unit. But you must have noticed different pricing for different services when it comes to servicing your cooling machine. Let me help you break down the cost for various services to avail yourself of.

Split AC: Cost as per requirements

Split ACs need dual care as they come with indoor and outdoor units – making them slightly complicated when compared to a window AC. Here’s what you need to look at, according to the pricing:

Basic service will cost you something between Rs 500 and Rs 1000 (Noida cost)

If you go for deep cleaning with a jet wash of the indoor and outdoor units, then this might cost something between Rs 900 and Rs 1,500.

If your cooling coil needs cleaning and some amendments, it may cost you around Rs 700 to Rs 1,200

Drainpipe cleaning might cost you between Rs 200 and Rs 500

An AC gas refill will cost between Rs 2,000 and Rs 3,500 (depending on the type of gas)

Deep cleaning usually covers washing the indoor unit, cleaning the outdoor condenser, checking the gas, and making sure everything’s blowing smoothly, which may cost roughly around Rs 2000 to Rs 2500 for a split AC. For a window AC, it may cost around Rs 1000 to Rs 1500.

Window AC service cost

Window units are simpler, and so is their servicing, which never cuts a hole in the pocket. But unlike a split, it takes more space. Here is the price breakup as per the kind of service you take.

Basic service will cost somewhere between Rs 400 to Rs 700

For Deep cleaning, a window AC will cost between Rs 700 to Rs 1,200

Cooling coil cleaning will cost between Rs 500 to Rs 900

Gas refilling in window AC will cost between Rs 1,800 to Rs 3,000

Overall, if you go for overall service, it may cost around Rs 1500 to Rs 1800 (excluding the AC gas refill).

Mostly, when you get your filter cleaning, cleaning of dust from the coils, checking the compressor and, overall, the work will be a job.

AC gas refilling

The first thing to check for AC cooling is the gas, which tends to leak in a few months, or while shifting, or while using. Here is what filling the tank will cost you:

R22 gas will cost you between Rs 1,800 to Rs 2,500

R410A gas will cost you between Rs 2,500 to Rs 3,500

R32 gas will cost you between Rs 2,500 to Rs 3,800

Prices may vary as per the AC’s size and as per the need.

Filter cleaning costs

Even something as basic as filter cleaning matters. Not cleaning filters can block airflow and make your AC work overtime, chewing through electricity. This usually costs:

Cleaning may cost between Rs 200 to Rs 400

If the replacement is needed, then it may cost around Rs 500 to Rs 1,200

Other common repairs

Technicians may spot extra issues while servicing – it could be coil damage, leakage, broken parts and more. Here is what you might pay for common fixes:

PCB repair may cost between Rs 2,000 to Rs 5,000

Capacitor replacement may cost between Rs 300 to Rs 900

Fan motor replacement may cost between Rs 1,500 to Rs 3,000

Compressor repair may cost between Rs 5,000 to Rs 12,000 (depends on your model)

Parts and prices change from brand to brand, and bigger units often cost more.

Do not overpay: Quick tips

To keep your costs reasonable:

Always get a complete price list before work starts.

Pick authorised or well-reviewed technicians.

Do not agree to gas refilling unless there’s an actual leak.

Clean the filters yourself every couple of weeks during peak use.

Why should we get servicing done in a couple of months?

Air conditioners collect dust and grime. Over time, that gunk can clog things up, make your AC struggle, and spike your power bills. It’s not just about cooling less—it can even harm essential parts inside. That’s why pros suggest you get your AC looked at at least once or twice a year, especially before things get unbearably hot.

A little bit of routine care keeps your AC in top shape, saves you money, and helps you avoid big repair bills down the road.