iPhone 19e leak reveals big display upgrade, Apple may introduce LTPO OLED panel

New Delhi:

Apple has just rolled out the iPhone 17e, a budget-friendly iPhone for those who do not want to burn a hole in their pocket. Now, the latest of all the rumours is the upcoming iPhone 19e, which is expected to launch by next year (probably!). Though there has been no information for the launch, the leaks have already surfaced, stating the specs and looks of the phone. And, believing the leaks, Apple has been planning a real leap forward for its ‘affordable’ lineup with the launch of this variant.

iPhone 18e: Leaks

Rumours suggest that the iPhone 18e will just get some minor updates. But the 19e will be a total game changer – this is where it all gets interesting. As per the leaks, it is said that the 19e variant will shake up and change the display tech and make the device way more efficient when compared to its predecessors.

LTPO OLED display: A game-changer?

Apparently, the iPhone 19e could feature an LTPO TFT OLED panel. Right now, Apple’s ‘e’ series sticks with LTPS-based Super Retina XDR screens.

So, switching to LTPO means better power efficiency, longer battery life, and smoother performance. It would be the first model in the segment to get this kind of tech, bringing it much closer to Apple’s premium devices.

Apple is not stopping there

People are saying that Apple has been working on even more advanced displays, like LTPO+. This could pop up in future flagships or maybe it could feature in the ‘iPhone Air’. There are talk about the display which will show up in Apple’s foldable iPhone too, so it feels like Apple’s strategy around screens is evolving fast.

iPhone 18e: Dynamic Island and new chip

Before we see the 19e, Apple will drop the iPhone 18e next year (in 2027). This one is supposed to get the Dynamic Island instead of the classic notch, which has stuck around since the 16e and 17e. The 18e is also set to run on Apple’s new A20 chip, built on a 2nm process. That means bumps in speed and efficiency.

iPhone 17e sets the stage this year with economical price and latest specs

To bring back the reference, the iPhone 17e landed in India recently at Rs 64,900 and it comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, a 60Hz refresh rate, and starts with 256GB storage.

Looking ahead

Believing the leaks, the iPhone 19e could bring in much more advanced changes and could totally change the game of how Apple’s affordable handsets are portrayed. It looks like Apple wants to deliver premium display tech to more users, and with steady improvements to the ‘e’ series, they’re aiming to take on the mid-range market with a lot more firepower.