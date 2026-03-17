Kerala Polls: Congress releases first list of 55, fields VD Satheesan, Chennithala and Oommen Chandy's son

New Delhi:

Congress has released its first list of 55 candidates for the upcoming Kerala Assembly elections. Among key candidates, VD Satheesan will contest from Paravur, while Ramesh Chennithala has been nominated from Haripad. Chandy Oommen, son of former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy has been fielded from Puthuppally. Other key candidates include K Muraleedharan from Vattiyoorkavu and Ramya Haridas from Chirayinkeezhu.

List of key candidates for Kerala Assembly elections

Among the prominent names announced

V. D. Satheesan– Paravur K. Muraleedharan– Vattiyoorkavu Ramya Haridas– Chirayinkeezhu Ramesh Chennithala– Haripad Chandy Oommen– Puthuppally Shanimol Usman– Aroor Uma Thomas– Thrikkakara T. J. Vinod– Ernakulam K. Binimon– Vaikom Abdul Rasheed– Dharmadam Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan– Kottayam Saneesh Kumar Joseph– Chalakudy K. R. Rajendra Prasad– Cherthala Ramesh Pisharody- Palakkad. Advocate Muthara Raj- Mavelikkara.

What happened in 2021?

In the 2021 Keralam Assembly elections, the Left Democratic Front (LDF) led by the Communist Party of India (Marxist) made history by retaining power in the 140-member Assembly, a rare feat in the state known for alternating governments. The CPI(M) emerged as the largest party, winning 62 seats with a vote share of 25.38%, while the Indian National Congress (INC) secured 21 seats with 25.12% votes as the principal party in the United Democratic Front (UDF). The Communist Party of India (CPI) won 17 seats, and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) secured 15 seats.

Among other allies, Kerala Congress (Mani) won five seats, while Kerala Congress, Janata Dal (Secular) and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) secured two seats each. Several smaller parties, including the Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD), Indian National League (INL), Kerala Congress (Jacob), National Secular Conference (NSC), Kerala Congress (B), Revolutionary Marxist Party of India (RMPI), Congress (Secular) and Janadhipathya Kerala Congress (JKC), won one seat each.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners, including the Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) and Bharath Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS), failed to win any seats despite securing a share of the vote. Independents collectively won six seats in the election.

Also Read: Keralam Assembly Elections Date 2026: Polling on April 9, results to be announced on May 4