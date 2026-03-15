Keralam Assembly Elections 2026: Polling on April 9, results to be announced on May 4

New Delhi:

The Election Commission on Saturday, March 15, announced the schedule for the Keralam Assembly Elections 2026, setting the stage for a key political contest in the southern state. The poll body said preparations for the elections have already been completed, including reviewing poll readiness, finalising electoral rolls and assessing security arrangements across the state.

With the announcement of the election schedule, the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) has come into immediate effect. The term of the current Keralam Legislative Assembly is scheduled to end between May and June, following which voters will elect a new government. Assembly elections in Keralam are usually conducted in a single phase, and the upcoming poll is also expected to follow the same pattern.

Keralam Assembly Elections 2026: Key dates

Polling for the Keralam Assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 9, 2026, covering all 140 constituencies across the state. The counting of votes will take place on May 4, 2026, when the results will determine which party or alliance forms the next government in Keralam.

(Image Source : REPORTER)Overview of Electors in Assembly Elections 2026.

The Keralam Legislative Assembly has 140 constituencies, including 124 general seats, 14 reserved for Scheduled Castes (SC) and two for Scheduled Tribes (ST). The current Assembly’s term is scheduled to end on May 23, 2026, after which elections will be held to form a new government in the state.

During the Election Commission Press Conference, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar said, "There would be roughly 2.7 crores electors in Keralam."

2021 Keralam Assembly election results: LDF retained power with a strong mandate

In the 2021 Keralam Assembly elections, the Left Democratic Front (LDF) led by the Communist Party of India (Marxist) made history by retaining power in the 140-member Assembly, a rare feat in the state known for alternating governments.

The CPI(M) emerged as the largest party, winning 62 seats with a vote share of 25.38%, while the Indian National Congress (INC) secured 21 seats with 25.12% votes as the principal party in the United Democratic Front (UDF). The Communist Party of India (CPI) won 17 seats, and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) secured 15 seats.

Among other allies, Kerala Congress (Mani) won five seats, while Kerala Congress, Janata Dal (Secular) and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) secured two seats each. Several smaller parties, including the Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD), Indian National League (INL), Kerala Congress (Jacob), National Secular Conference (NSC), Kerala Congress (B), Revolutionary Marxist Party of India (RMPI), Congress (Secular) and Janadhipathya Kerala Congress (JKC), won one seat each.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners, including the Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) and Bharath Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS), failed to win any seats despite securing a share of the vote. Independents collectively won six seats in the election.

CPI announces candidates in 25 seats for Kerala Assembly polls

The Communist Party of India (CPI) on Sunday announced its candidates for 25 constituencies for the Kerala Assembly elections scheduled to be held on April 9. CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam released the list shortly after the Election Commission declared the poll schedule. The CPI, a key ally in the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF), has fielded four incumbent ministers, G R Anil, J Chinchurani, K Rajan and P Prasad, along with several sitting legislators. The list also includes leaders who have completed two consecutive terms, such as Mohammed Muhsin, E T Taison and V R Sunil Kumar. In Nattika, former MLA Geetha Gopi will contest in place of sitting MLA C C Mukundan, while E T Taison has been fielded from North Paravur, where he will face Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan. Viswam welcomed the announcement of the election schedule and said the LDF would contest the polls unitedly, though he acknowledged that campaigning during the peak summer would be challenging.

Keralam CM Pinarayi Vijayan will contest from the Dharmadam segment in Kannur, says CPI(M).

Also read: Assembly Elections 2026 date announced for West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam