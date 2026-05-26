After petrol and diesel, CNG prices hiked again, to cost Rs 83.09 per kg in Delhi after Rs 2 hike

New Delhi:

The Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) prices in Delhi have been increased by Rs 2 per kg on Tuesday, marking a fresh increase in fuel prices for consumers across the national capital. After the CNG price hike, it will cost Rs 83.09 per kg in Delhi. Notably, the CNG prices were previously revised on Saturday, May 23, when Indraprastha Gas Ltd. (IGL) reportedly hiked prices by Rs 1.

In last 10 days, CNG prices have been repeatedly increased

In the last 10 days, CNG prices have been repeatedly increased as the city gas distributors continue to grapple with mounting losses due to the Iran war, which has choked global energy supply chains.

After the earlier revisions, CNG prices in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad had risen to Rs 88.70 per kg. Similar increases were also seen in Mumbai, where CNG now costs Rs 84 per kg.

On May 17, CNG prices were hiked by Re 1 per kg

On May 17, the CNG prices were hiked by Re 1 per kg, the second increase in rates in less than a week. CNG costs Rs 80.09 per kg in the national capital, according to Indraprastha Gas Ltd, the country's biggest city gas firm.



The rate hike comes within days of Rs 2 per kg increase in rates on Thursday. Rates of gas piped to household kitchens, called piped natural gas, however, remain unchanged. IGL said, "The retail selling price of CNG has been increased by Re 1/kg wef 6 am on 17.05.2026 in all geographical areas (GAs) of IGL".



"The revision in retail prices of CNG has been effected only to marginally offset the impact of increase in input gas cost along with steep appreciation of USD," it said. Even after the latest revision, CNG would still offer up to 45 per cent savings towards the running cost when compared to vehicles running on alternate fuel at the current level of prices.

On Monday, petrol and diesel prices were hiked once again,

On Monday, the petrol and diesel prices were hiked once again, marking the fourth increase in less than two weeks amid continued volatility in global crude markets and ongoing geopolitical tensions in West Asia.

After the latest revision, petrol prices in Delhi crossed the Rs 100-mark, rising by Rs 2.61 to Rs 102.12 per litre, while diesel prices increased by Rs 2.71 to Rs 95.20 per litre. Similar hikes were witnessed across major metropolitan cities, including Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai, adding to the burden on consumers and transport operators.

In Kolkata, petrol prices increased by Rs 2.87 to Rs 113.51 per litre, while diesel rose by Rs 2.80 to Rs 99.82 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol became costlier by Rs 2.72 and is now priced at Rs 111.21 per litre, whereas diesel climbed by Rs 2.81 to Rs 97.83 per litre. In Chennai, petrol prices rose by Rs 2.46 to Rs 107.77 per litre and diesel increased by Rs 2.57 to Rs 99.55 per litre.

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After petrol and diesel, CNG prices hiked by Re 1, check rates in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram