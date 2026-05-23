After petrol and diesel, CNG prices hiked by Re 1, check rates in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram

New Delhi:

After petrol and diesel price hike, the CNG prices were hiked by Re 1 on Saturday in Delhi. Notably, this is the third hike in 10 days. After the latest revision in prices, CNG will cost Rs 81.09 per kg in Delhi. In Noida and Ghaziabad, the price will be Rs 89.70 per kg as well. The Centre had raised CNG prices by Rs 2 on May 15 and then again by Re 1 on May 18.

Check the revised rates of CNG in other major cities

Delhi: Rs 81.09 per Kg

Noida: Rs 89.70 per Kg

Ghaziabad: Rs 89.70 per Kg

Gurugram: Rs 86.12 per Kg

Greater Noida: Rs 89.70 per Kg

Ajmer: Rs 90.44 per Kg

(Image Source : INDIA TV ) CNG prices hiked by Re 1

Petrol and diesel prices increased by up to 91 paise per litre

Earlier in the day, the petrol and diesel prices were increased by up to 91 paise per litre, the third increase in less than 10 days. Petrol price has been increased by 87 paise in Delhi from Rs 98.64 to Rs 99.51 per litre. Diesel rates have gone up by 91 paise from Rs 91.58 to Rs 92.49.

(Image Source : INDIA TV )Petrol and diesel prices increased for third time in a month.

This is the third increase in rates since May 15, when state-owned oil companies started passing on the elevated energy prices arising from the West Asia conflict in a calibrated manner. Prices were hiked by Rs 3 a litre on May 15, followed by a 90 paise increase on May 19. In all, rates have gone up by almost Rs 5 per litre.

CNG prices were hiked by Re 1 per kg

On May 17, the CNG prices were hiked by Re 1 per kg, the second increase in rates in less than a week. CNG costs Rs 80.09 per kg in the national capital, according to Indraprastha Gas Ltd, the country's biggest city gas firm.

The rate hike comes within days of Rs 2 per kg increase in rates on Thursday. Rates of gas piped to household kitchens, called piped natural gas, however, remain unchanged.

IGL said, "The retail selling price of CNG has been increased by Re 1/kg wef 6 am on 17.05.2026 in all geographical areas (GAs) of IGL".

"The revision in retail prices of CNG has been effected only to marginally offset the impact of increase in input gas cost along with steep appreciation of USD," it said.

Even after the latest revision, CNG would still offer up to 45 per cent savings towards the running cost when compared to vehicles running on alternate fuel at the current level of prices.

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Petrol, diesel prices hiked for third time this month amid Middle East crisis, check rates in your city