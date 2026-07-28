Redmi Note 17 India launch confirmed by Xiaomi; Price, battery and key specs surface online

New Delhi:

Xiaomi just teased a new Redmi Note launch for India, and it looks like the Redmi Note 17 is on the way. While Xiaomi has not dropped the exact name, leaks put their money on the Note 17, which already made its debut in China. The big buzz from the company is about battery life – it seems like the main thing they want everyone to notice. And with fresh leaks out, there is more info on expected specs and even the India pricing.

Redmi Note 17 India pricing leaks

Abhishek Yadav, a known tipster, spilt some numbers before the official reveal. According to the leaks:

6GB RAM with 128GB storage should cost around Rs. 30,000

8GB RAM with 128GB storage is expected at Rs. 33,000

These prices are not set in stone, since Xiaomi has not confirmed anything. So, what it actually costs at launch might change.

Battery takes center stage

Xiaomi’s teasers are all about battery power. Looks like they’re targeting people who want their phone to last forever. If the Indian model matches the Chinese version, we’re talking about a massive 8,000mAh silicon-carbon battery—one of the biggest you’ll find in any mainstream phone right now.

For charging, you get 45W wired fast charging and 22.5W reverse wired charging. That means you can juice it up quickly, and even share power with other devices straight from your phone.

Expected hardware and features

Tipster Yogesh Brar added to the leaks, outlining what the Note 17 could offer in India. Here’s what to expect:

7-inch OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate

Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 processor

HyperOS 3 running on Android 16

LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 2.2 storage

That big OLED screen should make video, photos, and games look great. Smooth scrolling, too.

Cameras

On cameras, leaks suggest a 50MP primary sensor at the back and an 8MP selfie camera. Xiaomi hasn’t officially confirmed camera details yet, but these specs line up with the Chinese variant.

What the Chinese model reveals

Since the Note 17 is already out in China, we can get a solid glimpse at what’s coming. The Chinese version includes:

7.0-inch OLED display, 120Hz refresh

Peak brightness up to 1,800 nits

Corning Gorilla Glass 7i for protection

Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 chip, up to 8GB RAM, up to 256GB storage

HyperOS 3 based on Android 16

All in all, the phone fits nicely into the mid-range slot, built for heavy multimedia use and daily tasks.

Indian launch coming soon

No official date yet, but if Xiaomi’s teasers are anything to go by, the Redmi Note 17 should hit India in the next few weeks. Expect the company to drop more details—like confirmed prices, storage options, and launch offers—closer to the official announcement.

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