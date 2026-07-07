Redmi Turbo 6 Max tipped to launch with massive 10000mAh battery and 7-inch 2K display

New Delhi:

Redmi looks ready to expand its Turbo lineup in the Chinese market, as the leaks stated that the Redmi Turbo 6 Max is almost here. The device is said to be packed with a monster 10,000mAh battery that is bigger than almost anything you will find in a regular smartphone, plus some premium hardware touches you would expect in a flagship, not a mid-ranger.

Redmi Turbo 6 Max Specifications (Expected)

If these rumours from Digital Chat Station are true, Redmi’s dropping two phones in the new Turbo 6 series. The showstopper, Turbo 6 Max, should sport a massive 7-inch display with sharp 2K resolution—hard to miss in your hand or pocket. Under the hood, people expect a MediaTek Dimensity 9-series chip built on a 3nm process. That means more speed and better battery life.

But really, it’s all about the battery. 10,000mAh is nearly unheard of on mainstream phones. That could push this thing into “lasts for days” territory and definitely sets it apart from the crowd.

Premium Design and Durability

The leaks do not stop there. If Redmi sticks to the plan, the Turbo 6 Max also gets an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint reader, a sturdy metal centre frame, and full-on IP68 and IP69 dust and water resistance. In short: flagship specs hiding in what’s usually mid-range territory.

Expected highlights include:

7-inch 2K display

MediaTek Dimensity 9-series processor

Massive 10,000mAh battery

Ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner

Metal middle frame

IP68 and IP69 dust and water resistance

Redmi is not launching solo, either. The Note 17 and K100 series are supposed to drop at the same event, so there’s no shortage of new hardware on the way.

Global launch could happen under Poco branding

On the global side, the word is that Turbo 6 Max might go international as the Poco X9 Pro Max, but nothing’s official yet. Even so, it looks set to face off against competitors like the rumoured OnePlus Turbo 7, which is expected to pack a Snapdragon 8-series chip.

Redmi K90 Ultra is already official

Meanwhile, Redmi recently introduced the Redmi K90 Ultra in China.

The smartphone features:

Display: 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display, with 165Hz refresh rate

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset

RAM: Up to 16GB RAM

Storage: 512GB

Battery: 8,550mAh battery

Perk: 100W fast charging

Rear Camera: 50MP OIS primary camera + 8MP ultra-wide camera

Front Camera: 20MP selfie camera

Protection: IP66, IP68 and IP69 ratings

Overall, all eyes are on Redmi as they crank out phones with bigger batteries and flagship specs. The device is said to be blurring the lines between mid-range and high-end and pretty much throwing out the old rulebook on what affordable phones can deliver.