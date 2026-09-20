Salman Khan calls out age-shaming, body-shaming and trolling, warns paparazzi over objectionable photos

Salman Khan was seen criticising those who troll others based on age, weight, appearance, family background, professional setbacks or motherhood. The superstar also warned the paparazzi against taking objectionable photographs.

For the unversed, several videos from the Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar episode are going viral on social media, showing Salman Khan discussing trolling, age-shaming and body-shaming with the contestants.

He remarked, "Suddenly, everyone starts talking about age, saying someone has gotten old. What do you want to troll someone for? Their weight, their looks, their family, their smile, a career flop or becoming a mother? You are merely revealing your own upbringing."

Salman Khan's outburst against body-shaming

Salman further mentioned that he, too, had been trolled for getting old. The actor said, "Yes, I have turned 60, man. Why do you troll a woman who is pregnant? Everyone gains weight during pregnancy... she gained weight because she was pregnant; she will get fit again when she returns to films. She simply wanted to spend time with her family. Don't troll."

Although Salman did not name anyone in the video, people believe he was defending Katrina Kaif, who had been trolled for gaining weight after becoming a mother. Later in the video, Salman is seen getting angry while discussing trolling with the contestants. At one point, he even takes off his coat and throws his cap down.

Salman Khan expresses displeasure at paparazzi's actions

In the episode, Salman Khan also criticised those who take photographs of celebrities from behind. He said, "And then there are those shots the paparazzi take from behind, shots that no actress likes. Some might say, 'It's fine, I don't have a problem with it,' but what about those who don't like it?"

"I recently saw that Saiee Manjrekar felt very uncomfortable because of this, and Neha Dhupia spoke out against it. My own niece, she was walking, and they kept taking pictures from behind. And what was the caption? 'Guess who this is.' Who do they think they are to do such a thing?"

Salman Khan speaks on respect for women

Following this, Salman Khan spoke about respecting women. He urged everyone who disapproves of such behaviour to take a stand. He said, "I am telling all the girls who dislike this: if it happens, turn around and slap them. Tell them to take similar photos of their own mothers or sisters and show them to you. Cheap people. They do this at every event. What kind of mentality is this? 90% of the girls I know, including those who have become mothers now, never wanted this before, and they don't want it now either. I want to see the people who make such videos, and if I find out who they are, then..."

Katrina Kaif has faced body-shaming

A few days ago, Katrina attended Ganpati celebrations with her husband, Vicky Kaif. People noticed the weight she had gained after becoming a mother, and she subsequently faced trolling on social media. Many celebrities have come out in support of Katrina, although the actress herself has not yet responded to the matter.

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