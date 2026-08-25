Poco F9 Pro, F9 Ultra set to launch on September 1, with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip and more

New Delhi:

Poco just locked in the launch date for its new F9 series – get ready for a global reveal on September 1. If you are in India, you will have to wait until 1:30 am on September 2 to catch the event. This time around, Poco’s rolling out two models: the F9 Pro and F9 Ultra. Looks like there is no standard F9, just like last year.

Poco has not split all the specs or pricing yet, but here is what we know. The teaser shows off both smartphones in sharp white and a bold Dark Cherry finish.

The Dark Cherry shade has the same vibe as the Cabernet Sauvignon colour on China’s Redmi K100 lineup. Flip the phones over, and you will see Sound by Bose branding, hinting there’s a new partnership for some upgraded audio tuning.

Poco F9 Pro and F9 Ultra design

As per the rumour, the F9 Pro and Ultra will look a lot like the Redmi K100 Pro and K100 Pro Max from China. As for displays, expect the F9 Pro to rock a 6.59-inch QHD+ plastic OLED screen with a super-smooth 185Hz refresh rate. The F9 Ultra’s going even bigger with a 6.85-inch display and 2608x1200 resolution. For gamers and anyone who loves buttery scrolling, this is good news.

Poco F9 Pro and F9 Ultra: Expected specs

Under the hood, both models are expected to pack the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. You will probably see configurations with up to 16GB RAM and 512GB storage, so these phones aren’t messing around—they’re gunning for flagship status. There’s some talk that the F9 Pro could use a slightly tweaked version of the Elite Gen 5, similar to the chip inside the Redmi K100 Pro.

Poco F9 Pro and F9 Ultra: Camera details

Turning to cameras, word is the F9 Pro will have a triple rear setup: a 50MP main camera with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide, and a 50MP 3x telephoto, also with OIS. The Ultra is stepping it up with a 50MP ultra-wide and a 50MP 5x telephoto, along with the main shooter. If that’s true, the Ultra’ll have the edge for zoom shots.

Huge batteries and 100W charging

Battery-wise, Poco is not holding back. The F9 Pro could come with a hefty 6,330mAh battery, but the Ultra pushes it even further—8,050mAh. Both models should support 100W wired fast charging, so even with those giant batteries, you won’t be waiting around for a full charge.

Poco F9 series: Availability and price in India

Now, while Poco announced the global launch, when the F9 Pro and Ultra will actually land in India or how much they will cost is still unclear. Expect more details at launch. If these specs hold up, Poco’s new lineup should seriously shake up the premium smartphone race in India.

ALSO READ:

Poco M8x 5G India to launch on August 21 with new Snapdragon chip and 12GB RAM

Poco C95 Pro 4G and Redmi Note 17 Pro 5G to launch soon: What to expect?

Poco X8 Pro series launched in India with 9000mAh battery, up to 24GB RAM