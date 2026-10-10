Arvind Kejriwal, Sanjay Singh among AAP leaders detained amid police crackdown on CJP protest

New Delhi:

Former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, along with Sanjay Singh, Saurabh Bharadwaj, Durgesh Pathak and other party leaders, was detained by Delhi Police on Saturday while attempting to reach Jantar Mantar for a protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Kejriwal on his detention said, "The youth of the country has awakened; Prime Minister Modi's dictatorship will not prevail. Vote thief Gyanesh Kumar will have to go." Meanwhile, around 200 other protesters were detained in the Connaught Place area while allegedly attempting to march towards Jantar Mantar, according to Delhi Police sources.

What CJP leader Abhijeet Dipke said on his detention?

Earlier, Delhi Police detained Cockroach Janta Party, CJP leader Abhijeet Dipke, YouTuber Dhruv Rathee. In a video shared by the CJP, Dipke could be heard telling police officers who entered the aircraft, "We are here to be arrested, come and arrest us. "Before the detention, police personnel told the CJP leaders that they did not have permission to hold their protest at Jantar Mantar. Dipke said CJP leaders were being detained as if they were criminals. He said that even former prime minister Indira Gandhi did not do this, adding that the current situation amounted to a "dictatorship".

Former chief minister of Kerala Pinrayi Vijayan, former Tripura chief minister Manik Sarkar and CPM MP John Brittas were also detained by police.

Mallikarjun Kharge criticises Centre over detention of political leaders, people

Congress president and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday criticised the Centre over the detention of several people ahead of the CJP's proposed protest at Jantar Mantar, vowing that his party would fight the "tyrannical regime tooth and nail". In a post on X, Kharge accused the Modi government of undermining democratic freedoms, writing, "Modi Govt has turned the ‘Mother of Democracy’ into a ‘Muzzled Democracy’! The cowardice of the BJP-RSS is on full display today. Detentions, arrests, jails, lathis and pellets cannot deter the people of India. Since the days of our Freedom struggle, the youth have been at the forefront of shaping the nation’s destiny.”

Over 200 protesters detained

Around 200 more protesters were detained in the Connaught Place area while allegedly attempting to march towards Jantar Mantar, Delhi Police sources said. Police continued to detain activists after informing them that permission had not been granted for the proposed demonstration. The preventive action is aimed at ensuring that people with criminal backgrounds do not disrupt law and order during the proposed demonstration, police sources said.

Police are also closely monitoring the movements of individuals suspected of mobilising crowds or encouraging others to participate in the protest. Surveillance has been intensified outside the residences of such individuals as part of the security measures, the sources added.

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