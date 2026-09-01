Xiaomi Pad 9 Pro Max spotted on with Xring O3 Chip, 15GB RAM and more on Geekbench: Details

New Delhi:

Xiaomi is getting ready to roll out another tablet named the Pad 9 Pro Max, which is scheduled to launch in the Chinese market this month (September). Since it has shown up on Geekbench, we have got the first real look at what this thing might deliver, especially when it comes to Xiaomi’s new in-house Xring O3 chipset.

Tipster Ice Universe says the device that appeared on Geekbench (model number M367FC) is actually the Pad 9 Pro Max. According to the benchmark, it scored 3,474 in the single-core test and 13,229 in multi-core on Geekbench 6.7.1.

Xring O3 chip details revealed

Geekbench shared a few technical details about the Xring O3. It’s a 10-core CPU: two cores running at 4.36GHz, four at 3.69GHz, and another four at 3.15GHz. The tested unit had 15GB of RAM onboard and was running Android 17. Geekbench lists the motherboard as “O3” and the CPU governor as “xres.”

Graphics-wise, the O3 pairs with a Mali-G2-Ultra-NX MC16 GPU. The company is positioning this chip to take over from the Xring O1, which you’ll find inside the Xiaomi Pad 7S Pro.

Performance Could Get a Major Boost

The leaked numbers show a clear step up from the current Xring O1-powered Pad 7S Pro. That model hit about 2,615 for single-core and 8,010 for multi-core scores, so the 9 Pro Max’s results are quite a leap. The new model’s multi-core score even puts it close to the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5-powered Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 5, which scored 3,521 (single-core) and 10,744 (multi-core).

Large Display and 120W Charging Tipped

Xiaomi confirmed the Pad 9 Pro Max is set for a September launch in China, but they haven’t dropped the exact date yet. This’ll be their first tablet rocking the Xring O3 chip.

Leaks suggest the tablet will have a big 13.3-inch display and a battery above 10,000mAh—and it could support 120W wired charging. The Pad 9 Pro Max will not be alone, either. Xiaomi is said to be prepping other Pad 9 series models too, including a standard Pad 9 with an 11.2-inch screen and a Pad 9 Pro with a 12.5-inch display. Specs, price, and release info for those are still up in the air.

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