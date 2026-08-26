Xiaomi Mijia Smart Air Purifier 6 and 4 Compact arrive in India: Check price and key features

New Delhi:

Xiaomi just launched its Mijia smart home brand in India, kicking things off with two fresh air purifiers- the Mijia Smart Air Purifier 6 and the Mijia Smart Air Purifier 4 Compact. The company is further bringing back an old favourite, the Smart Air Purifier 4 Lite.

Price and availability in India

All three air purifiers will hit shelves in India starting September 2, 2026. You’ll find them on mi.com, Amazon, Flipkart, Blinkit, Xiaomi’s own retail outlets, and Xiaomi exclusive stores.

Here’s a quick look at the prices:

Mijia Smart Air Purifier 4 Compact – Rs 7,999

Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Lite – Rs 12,999

Mijia Smart Air Purifier 6 – Rs 19,999

Five-stage filtration and smart controls

Out of the bunch, the Mijia Smart Air Purifier 6 sits at the top. It's made for larger spaces and comes with a price tag of Rs 19,999. This model is built to handle up to 940 sq ft, giving you two full air changes an hour. With a Particle CADR of 443m³/h and a Formaldehyde CADR of 218m³/h, it can clear the air in a 108 sq ft room in just three and a half minutes—at least, that's what Xiaomi says.

Mijia Smart Air Purifier 4 compact for smaller rooms

As for the tech, the air purifier uses a 5-stage filtration system. That means filtration, activated carbon, UV-C light, and negative ion technology all work together. There is a clear colour display showing you particle levels, temperature, and humidity at a glance. You can control everything through the Xiaomi Home app, or, if you like voice commands, it works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. When you switch it to Sleep Mode, the noise drops down to about 32dB(A), barely a whisper.

In case you are looking for something for a smaller room, Xiaomi has the Mijia Smart Air Purifier 4 Compact. This one sells for Rs 7,999 and is perfect for bedrooms, kids’ rooms, and study spaces. It covers over 400 sq ft and uses a 3-in-1 filtration system that catches 99.97 per cent of particles as tiny as 0.3 microns. Plus, it’s got TÜV Rheinland Allergy Care Certification. You get Auto, Sleep, and Manual modes, with a handy four-color air-quality indicator. Weighing only 2.2kg, the purifier runs super quietly—only 20dB in Sleep Mode when the display’s off. Just like its bigger sibling, you can control it through the Xiaomi Home app, Amazon Alexa, or Google Assistant.

Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Lite returns

For those who missed out before, the Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Lite is back at Rs 12,999. It delivers a Particle CADR of up to 360m³/h, suitable for spaces between 269 and 463 sq ft. The three-layer filtration system (primary, high-efficiency, and activated carbon) keeps things simple and effective. You also get TÜV Rheinland Allergy Care Certification, a quiet 33.4dB(A) Night Mode, and real-time air-quality monitoring straight from the Xiaomi Home app.

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