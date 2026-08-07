Huawei MatePad SE 11, MatePad 11.5 PaperMatte Edition launched with 10100mAh battery: Details

New Delhi:

Huawei just rolled out two new tablets in India: the MatePad SE 11 and the MatePad 11.5 PaperMatte Edition. They start at Rs. 25,999 and aim squarely at people who care about productivity, great displays, and long battery life. Here’s what sets them apart: The MatePad 11.5 PaperMatte Edition arrives with a 120Hz PaperMatte display and a keyboard bundled right in the box—perfect if you’re serious about typing or note-taking. On the other hand, the MatePad SE 11 supports the Huawei M-Pen Lite stylus, so students and professionals who like to sketch or jot things down will probably gravitate toward that one.

Huawei MatePad SE 11, MatePad 11.5 PaperMatte Edition Price in India

As for pricing, the MatePad SE 11 comes in at Rs. 25,999, while the fancier MatePad 11.5 PaperMatte Edition is priced at Rs. 45,999 and includes its keyboard accessory. Both are available exclusively on Flipkart.

Huawei MatePad 11.5 PaperMatte Edition: Specifications

Let’s dig into the MatePad 11.5 PaperMatte Edition’s specs. You get an 11.5-inch 2.5K Huawei FullView PaperMatte display that refreshes at 120Hz—so things look crisp and respond instantly. Huawei says their circular polarisation tech in the screen helps cut down on glare and keeps your eyes from getting tired after hours of work or reading.

Huawei MatePad SE 11: Specifications

Driving it all is Huawei's Kirin T82B chip, paired with 8GB RAM and a generous 256GB of storage. The processor can sprint up to 2.4GHz, so multitasking or working with heavy apps shouldn’t be a problem. When it’s time for a photo or a video call, there’s a 13-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front camera; both can handle full HD video. You’ll also spot the upgraded Huawei Notes app, which gives you plenty of tools for handwritten notes, marking up documents, and keeping all your workflow bits in order. Pushing through a long day shouldn’t be an issue: the 10,100mAh battery supports 40W Huawei SuperCharge, so you can juice up fast when you need it.

MatePad SE 11: Specifications

Now, shifting to the MatePad SE 11, this one’s got an 11-inch Full-HD+ TFT LCD screen (1,900 by 1,200 pixels) that gets plenty bright at up to 400 nits. Huawei made sure to include TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light and Flicker-Free certifications, which help keep your eyes less strained during long study sessions. It’s powered by the Kirin 710A chip, with a 2.2GHz clock speed. Paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, it’s very much set up for students and everyday professionals who want a fuss-free, reliable tablet. Stylus support is here, so you can pick up the M-Pen Lite for brainstorming or quick note-taking.

Camera-wise, you have got an 8-megapixel shooter at the back and a 5-megapixel one up front—good enough for basic snaps and video calls. There’s a quad-speaker setup powered by Huawei Histen 9.0 for immersive sound, plus all the latest options for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.1.

The MatePad SE 11 comes with a 7,700mAh battery, which supports 22.5W fast charging. It’s slim and light too, at just 6.9mm thick and roughly 475 grams—easy enough to slip into your bag.

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