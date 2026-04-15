OnePlus Buds Ace 3 teased with 54-hour battery, Gaming Audio Boost and more

New Delhi:

OnePlus just dropped a teaser for its new Buds Ace 3, and people are already talking. The company posted a sneak peek on Weibo, hinting that the earbuds will break cover later this month—right alongside the OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra smartphone.

Display, colour and processor

The promo image showcases that the device will be available in two classic colours – black and white.

The design keeps things simple but sharp, with that clean in-ear shape, rounded stems and tilted silicone tips that should sit comfortably in your ears.

The buds themselves have a glossy finish while the case goes for a matte, pebble-like look – a nice touch for grip.

There is a small LED light on the front and a horizontal lid that snaps open easily, so you will not fumble pulling it out when you are in a hurry.

Processor, battery and more

The company has touted a serious step up from the previous version, like boosting active noise cancellation all the way to 55 dB—great news if you hate background noise when you are listening to music or making calls in busy spots.

Also, OnePlus claims that the battery will last up to 54 hours with the case. That is more than two full days of use without needing a charger.

FPS Audio setting

OnePlus knows plenty of gamers use their earbuds, too. That’s why the Buds Ace 3 come with an FPS (first-person shooter) audio setting, which should help you pick out in-game sounds like footsteps and gunshots. Could be a real edge if you’re into competitive mobile games.

Connectivity

Looking back, the Buds Ace 2 (launched in December 2024) came with ANC, Bluetooth 5.4, and handled about 43 hours on a charge. The Ace 3 just pushes things further—better noise cancellation and longer battery life.

Launch timeline

Right now, there is no word on the price or if these will launch outside China, but all eyes are on the official event for those details. If OnePlus keeps the price right, these Buds Ace 3 could totally shake up the budget wireless earbuds market.