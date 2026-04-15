Sony Xperia 1 VIII leak hints at headphone jack comeback and wireless charging

New Delhi:

Sony, one of the leaders, is getting ready to launch the Xperia 1 VIII, and it just popped up on the US FCC database. That pretty much signals the official release is not far off. The model number on file is PY7-30515Z, and there are some interesting details about the hardware.

This news drops not long after the Xperia 1 VII – remember, that came out last May 2026, full of high-end specs. Sony is reportedly sticking with the 3.5mm headphone jack. Most brands are ditching it, but not this company. For folks who love their wired headphones – or just want uncompromised audio and zero lag – this is a win.

Battery and connectivity

The FCC listing also shows the Xperia 1 VIII will support wireless charging, which just makes life easier. On top of that, it will have 5G connectivity and Wi-Fi 7. Fast internet and reliable connections are absolutely expected for a flagship smartphone, and it is not cutting corners.

Design and build details

Talking about the design, as per the leaks, it is pointing towards a new look with a square-ish camera module on the rear end. There are also some hints about the hole-punch display too, which would be a first for Sony, so definitely it will look like they are freshening things up. The triple rear camera setup is still here, along with an LED flash and four colours; the device will be available in three options – black, green and purple.

(Image Source : SONY UK)Sony Xperia 1 VIII

Expected features and specifications

Sony has not yet said anything exactly (by the time of writing) when the phone hits stores, but the FCC listing usually means it isclose.

Expectations are high – better connectivity, a fresh design, and upgraded cameras are all on the radar. If they follow their usual pattern, you can expect a global launch soon, aimed right at users who want a loaded Android flagship.