BSNL launches affordable fiber plan at Rs 399 per month: Full benefits inside

New Delhi:

BSNL has just grabbed the top spot in India with the fixed-line broadband rankings for FY26. The government-led telecom company has also reduced the price of its broadband plans and has designed them for anyone who wants reliable, high-speed internet without draining their bank account. Students, families, people working from home—this one’s for you.

BSNL Budget broadband price and offer

For the first year, you will have to pay Rs 399 a month. And after 12 months, the price will bump up to Rs 449 per month. But do not forget, GST is not included, so when you factor in taxes, your monthly bill will probably land somewhere between Rs 470 and Rs 500.

Speed and data

As for speed, BSNL gives you 50 Mbps, both for downloading and uploading. That’s enough for HD or even 4K streaming, online classes, smooth video calls, working from home, gaming, or heavy downloads. The data caps up to 3.3TB per month.

For most people, that is more than enough. If you manage to blow through that, they will slow down your speed, but you probably will not notice unless your usage is off the charts.

There is also unlimited landline calling bundled in, which is handy if you still have a landline or just want a backup. Heads up, though—you need to buy the phone separately.

Who really benefits here?

If you are on a budget, have a small family, study from home, or don’t need blazing speeds above 100 Mbps, this plan fits perfectly. Heavy users who want super-high speeds will have to look higher up BSNL’s fibre offerings.

What is the catch with the plan?

The recharge plan that costs Rs 399 is not available widely. The availability will depend on the location, as BSNL’s infrastructure and services may vary across regions.

It is suggested to check with your local BSNL office for plans and recharge, as well as their website, before signing up.

Overall, BSNL’s Rs 399 broadband recharge plan could be a good choice to deliver speedy internet, unlimited calling and a huge data allowance to the users. For the Indian households who are looking forward to keeping costs down but still want good internet, then this plan could suffice for the needs.