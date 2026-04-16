Delhi excise policy case: CBI files response after Arvind Kejriwal submits new affidavit

New Delhi:

The CBI on Thursday filed a response after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal submitted a new affidavit in Delhi excise policy case. However, the CBI has raised strong objections to the new affidavit filed by Kejriwal. In its affidavit, the CBI stated that the document submitted by Kejriwal constitutes an attempt to tarnish the image of the judiciary. According to the CBI, this move amounts to an attempt to exert pressure on the court.

CBI terms conduct of Kejriwal and others as irresponsible

In its written submissions, the CBI argued that if such actions are permitted, the credibility of the court would suffer irreparable damage. The CBI also characterised the conduct of Kejriwal and others involved as improper and irresponsible. The probe agency asserted that maligning judges or attempting to place them under pressure poses a threat to democracy.

The CBI warned that if this left unchecked, this trend could lead to individuals levelling such allegations in any court—be it a trial court, a High Court, or the Supreme Court.

The CBI also highlighted the misuse of social media to create a hostile atmosphere against judges. According to the CBI, this could evolve into a dangerous trend where individuals resort to making allegations against judges solely to secure a favorable verdict in their cases.

The agency stated that such actions would cause significant harm to the institutional integrity of the judiciary. The CBI urged the court to adopt a strict stance in such matters to ensure that the dignity of the judiciary is upheld.

Delhi High Court reserves verdict on Kejriwal's plea

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court has reserved its verdict on Arvind Kejriwal's plea, in which he has sought the recusal of Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma from hearing the case.

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal urged Delhi High Court judge Swarana Kanta Sharma to take on record his additional affidavit claiming that the judge has a "direct conflict of interest" in continuing to hear the CBI's petition against his discharge in the liquor-policy case.

Justice Sharma directed the registry to take the former chief minister's affidavit on record, while clarifying that she is not "reopening the matter" after reserving her verdict on his application seeking her recusal from hearing the case.

Kejriwal appeared before Delhi HC virtually

Kejriwal appeared before the court virtually through video-conferencing. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who represents the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), said the agency would file its written submissions.

On Kejriwal's request, the court asked the federal agency to give him a copy of its submissions. "But this matter is reserved. I am not re-opening it. Reserved matters are not reopened," the judge clarified.

In his additional affidavit dated April 14, Kejriwal has claimed that the judge's children are empanelled central government lawyers who receive work through the solicitor general, who is appearing in the matter for the CBI.

He has said there is a "direct conflict of interest", which has "amplified" his apprehension and constituted grounds for recusal. Kejriwal has also prayed for time to make further oral and rejoinder submissions, fearing that continuing the case before Justice Sharma might not carry the "full appearance of judicial detachment, independence and neutrality that the law requires".

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Delhi HC reserves order on Arvind Kejriwal's plea seeking judge's recusal in liquor policy case