Josh Tongue and Ollie Robinson split Headingley ball in half after spectacular day 1 against Pakistan

New Delhi:

England and Pakistan kicked off their Test series with the first Test at Headingley in Leeds from August 19th, and the game began with Pakistan coming in to bat first. The side were unable to put in a good showing with the bat as England’s bowling attack put forth a good showing.

It is worth noting that Pakistan was bundled out for 171 in the first innings, thanks to the performances of Ollie Robinson and Josh Tongue. It is worth noting that Robinson and Tongue were the only wicket-takers from England’s bowling innings, as the two stars took five wickets each to limit Pakistan to a score of 171.

After the end of the first innings, it is the tradition that the player with five wickets in an innings takes the ball for himself, and with both Robinson and Tongue taking five wickets each, the two stars decided to split the ball in half and take each home apiece.

Robinson reflected on the moment after the day

After the end of the day, Ollie Robinson took centre stage and talked about the heartfelt moment with Josh Tongue, where he opened up on how it was his idea that the two pacers should split the ball in half and take a piece each. Furthermore, the in-form star man also talked about the recent birth of his child and how special it was to be able to put in a good showing.

"Josh said it and I said: 'We actually should do that, it would be quite cool. You don't really have too many halves of a cricket ball, so it would be something that we never forget,” Robinson told Test Match Special.

"I've been catching up on my sleep since I got to the hotel in Leeds. It's a really special week having another baby. It almost makes today even sweeter, when you leave them after the birth and you put a performance in. It meant a lot today to do that. I know they're not here, but I was thinking of them the whole time,” he added.

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