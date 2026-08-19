Pakistani national arrested in Old Delhi for staying illegally, entered India via Nepal

New Delhi:

Delhi Police has arrested a Pakistani national from the Old Delhi area for staying illegally in the national capital, said officials on Wednesday (August 19). The man was arrested on August 15 by the Crime Branch unit of Delhi Police. According to the officials, the accused had entered India through Nepal and was working at a restaurant in Delhi.

Mother was from Delhi

The investigation found that the accused's mother was originally from Delhi and had married a Pakistani national and later acquired Pakistani citizenship.

The accused was questioned extensively by the Crime Branch and central agencies. Officials said no terror angle emerged during the interrogation.

The Delhi Police Crime Branch has since handed him over to the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), and the process of deporting him to Pakistan has been initiated.

ISI-backed Shahzad Bhatti network busted

Security agencies have launched a major multi-state crackdown against the alleged ISI-backed Shahzad Bhatti Network (SBN) ahead of Independence Day, arresting over 200 suspects and individuals associated with the network across 14 states, said Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday.

The coordinated operation was carried out on August 12 in collaboration with state police forces and based on real-time intelligence sharing. According to officials, the operation was aimed at disrupting terror-related activities and potential attacks planned around Independence Day.

According to a government statement, the Shahzad Bhatti Network (SBN) is a Pakistan-based terror syndicate linked to grenade, IED and petrol bomb attacks and targeted killings across India. The SBN has also been paying local conduits to recce police, defence and religious sites, and to install CCTV cameras for espionage.

Over 200 arrests were made during the operation in 14 states, including Uttar Pradesh (62), Haryana (52), Delhi (51), Punjab (44), Rajasthan (15), Maharashtra (8), Uttarakhand (5), Karnataka, Gujarat and Bihar (3 each), and Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Kerala (2 each) with fresh FIRs registered in Delhi and Karnataka. "Cumulatively, over 80 FIRs and 200-plus arrests have been recorded against SBN under UAPA, BNS, the Arms Act, NDPS Act and Explosive Substances Act," it said.

IEDs, grenades bearing Pakistan Ordnance Factory markings, pistols, live cartridges and espionage CCTVs, confirming the network's direct cross-border links, were also recovered during the operation.

Also Read

67-year-old Delhi man falls victim to dating fraud, duped of Rs 1.30 lakh by two women

Delhi Police sees major reshuffle: 43 IPS-DANIPS officers get new postings | Check full list