67-year-old Delhi man falls victim to dating fraud, duped of Rs 1.30 lakh by two women

New Delhi:

A 67-year-old Delhi man has become the latest victim of the infamous dating app scam, where the accused lured him through a fictitious dating app profile, stole his mobile phone and allegedly transferred Rs 1.30 lakh from his account, during a meeting in Defence Colony, South Delhi, police said on Wednesday. The South-West Cyber ​​Police Station in Delhi arrested two young women in connection with the dating app scam and cheating. The accused are 26-year-old Jyotsna and 21-year-old Mansi; both are residents of Delhi. Two mobile phones have been recovered from the possession of the accused.

According to the police, Jyotsna created a profile on a dating app using a fake identity and ensnared the senior citizen. Subsequently, Jyotsna roped in her associate, Mansi, into the scheme. On July 24, both women had a dinner with the man at a restaurant in Defence Colony. Following dinner, the man's mobile phone was stolen and the accused transferred Rs 1.30 lakh from the victim's bank accounts via UPI.

The defrauded amount was first deposited into one accused's bank account and subsequently transferred to another. The police observed both women withdrawing a lumpsum amount of money which provided a crucial lead in the investigation. The police identified both accused individuals based on the banking trail, KYC documents, CCTV footage, and technical surveillance. Interrogation revealed that they established contact by creating a fake dating app profile and subsequently sent another woman to meet the victim on July 20 and 24, posing as the profile holder.

Similar incident: Delhi man's first date ended with a Rs 20,500 bill

A Reddit post shared by the 23-year-old has gone viral after he claimed that his very first date ended with a bill of Rs 20,500. His story has sparked a wider conversation online about dating etiquette, splitting the bill and staying alert to potential dating scams. In his Reddit post, the man said he had matched with a woman on a dating app, and the two decided to meet the very same day.

He shared that he had never been in a relationship before and had limited interaction with women while growing up, making the date a significant milestone for him.

According to the post, the woman picked him up from a metro station and took him to a pub. The man claimed he had assumed they would be meeting at a café and did not know the date would take place at a pub instead. He further alleged that during the evening, his date ordered multiple bottles of champagne worth around Rs 13,000, two hookahs costing nearly Rs 6,000, along with food. By the end of the night, the bill had reportedly climbed to Rs 20,500. The Reddit user said the amount was nearly half of his monthly salary.

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Delhi man's first date ended with a Rs 20,500 bill, Reddit thinks it wasn't a coincidence