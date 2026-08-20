India dismantles security perimeter around Pak High Commission in tit-for-tat move amid US envoy's J-K remark

New Delhi:

Indian authorities have removed the external security perimeter outside the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi, dismantling traffic bollards and barricades that had been placed around the diplomatic compound.

The tit-for-tat move came three days after Pakistani authorities removed security barricades outside the Indian High Commission in Islamabad, in what appears to be a retaliatory step amid strained relations between the two neighbouring countries.

The latest developments come against the backdrop of heightened diplomatic tensions between India and Pakistan, which fought a brief conflict last year.

Pakistan objects to US envoy's Jammu and Kashmir remarks

Conincidentally, the developments also come at a time when Pakistan is visibly rattled over US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor's first -ever visit to Jammu and Kashmir and his calling the Union Territory an "important part of India".

During his visit to Srinagar on Wednesday, Gor described Jammu and Kashmir as an "important part of India" and praised the region's natural beauty. His remarks triggered a strong reaction from Islamabad.

Gor, who is also the Trump administration's Special Envoy to South and Central Asia, visited Srinagar and took a shikara ride on Dal Lake. He also said the United States could reconsider its travel advisories for Jammu and Kashmir, citing steps taken by the central government and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to improve security in the Union Territory.

Pakistan summons US diplomat

Hours after Gor's remarks, Pakistan's Foreign Office summoned US Chargé d'Affaires Natalie Baker in Islamabad and lodged a "strong demarche" over the ambassador's comments.

Pakistan's Foreign Office said Islamabad "strongly condemned and categorically rejected" the description of Jammu and Kashmir as a part of India. It maintained that Jammu and Kashmir is an internationally recognised disputed territory whose final status remains to be determined in accordance with relevant UN Security Council resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

The Pakistani side also argued that Gor's remarks contradicted what it described as the long-standing US position on the Kashmir dispute and were inconsistent with Washington's stated commitment to international law and the UN Charter.

Pakistan invokes Trump's mediation claim

Islamabad also referred to US President Donald Trump's offer to mediate between India and Pakistan following the four-day conflict between the two countries in May last year.

While acknowledging Trump's offer, Pakistan urged Washington to ensure that its public statements remain consistent with its position on the disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir.

The developments involving the diplomatic compounds and the US ambassador's Kashmir remarks come at a sensitive time in India-Pakistan relations, with both sides continuing to respond sharply to moves they perceive as affecting their diplomatic or strategic interests.

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