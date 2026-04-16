Arvind Kejriwal to appear before Delhi HC today on plea seeking judge's recusal in liquor policy case

New Delhi:

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal will argue his case before the Delhi High Court to take his affidavit on record in connection with his plea seeking the recusal of Justice Swaran Kanta Sharma from hearing the liquor policy case. Kejriwal is himself arguing his case in the court against the judge hearing the CBI plea at 2:30 pm.

During the last hearing on April 13, Kejriwal raised several objections, including that he had earlier been denied relief by Justice Sharma for his plea challenging his arrest.

He also contended that she refused to grant relief on bail petitions of other accused, including the likes of Manish Sisodia and K Kavitha.

On February 27, the trial court discharged Kejriwal, Sisodia, and 21 others, criticising the CBI and stating that its case could not withstand judicial scrutiny and stood discredited in its entirety.

On March 9, Justice Sharma issued notices to all 23 accused on the CBI's plea challenging their discharge, observing that certain findings of the trial court at the stage of framing charges appeared prima facie erroneous and warranted consideration.

She also stayed the trial court’s recommendation to initiate departmental action against the CBI's investigating officer in the liquor policy case.

Delhi HC orders removal of videos of case hearings

On Wednesday, the High Court directed that videos of proceedings related to Arvind Kejriwal’s hearing be removed from social media, which showed courtroom proceedings of the recusal matter.

The High Court administration has asked the Delhi Police to take steps to remove unauthorised recordings of court proceedings linked to a petition in the liquor policy case involving Arvind Kejriwal. A complaint has also sought action against party leaders who shared these clips. The court instructed Delhi Police to ensure the removal of videos showing Kejriwal arguing before Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma in the excise policy case.

Confirming the decision, a senior High Court official said that recording court proceedings without permission is strictly prohibited. Under the Delhi High Court’s rules governing virtual hearings, creating or sharing such videos is not allowed.