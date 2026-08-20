'Special 26'-style CBI raid foiled in Delhi: How a woman's wit prevented a fraud

New Delhi:

A suspected 'Special 26'-style raid by fake officials of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) was foiled in the Rohini area of Delhi earlier this month after a businessman's wife refused to open the door of the house, said the police on Thursday, adding that a first information report (FIR) has been registered.

The incident happened on August 8 when a group comprising eight to 10 men arrived at a businessman's residence and claimed they were CBI officials. The group tried to enter the house on pretext of an investigation, but the wife refused to open the door and asked them to produce proper documents and a search warrant.

According to the family, the group stayed outside the residence for around one-and-a-half hours and tried to pressurise them to allow them to enter, even as the woman refused to open the gate. Soon, the neighbours gathered at the spot and asked the fake CBI officials to furnish proper documents.

They were also asked to produce the search warrant and a written copy of the notice. To this, the group replied that they have the notice in the car and they would bring it. However, the group fled from the spot subsequently.

The entire incident was caught on CCTV cameras, the police said.

Police register case, probe on

While the fake CBI officials stayed a put outside the residence, the family made a PCR (police control room) call and the police reached the spot subsequently. However, the group had fled by then. Based on the family's complaint, the police have registered an FIR and examining the CCTV footage.

In its complaint, the family mentioned that the businessman's father had received a notice that had CBI director's name and signature on WhatsApp. Though the message was deleted later, the family had managed to save a screenshot, which has been submitted to the Delhi Police.

The family has said the group must be arrested as soon as possible. As of now, the police have launched an investigation and trying to find more about the group's information. However, the police have not issued a statement on this yet.

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