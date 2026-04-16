GRAP-1 restrictions imposed in Delhi-NCR as AQI slips into 'poor' category

New Delhi:

The Commission for Air Quality Management has enforced Stage 1 restrictions of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across Delhi-NCR after the region's air quality dipped to the "poor" category on Thursday. Officials confirmed that the step was taken as pollution levels began to rise steadily due to adverse weather conditions.

According to officials, the Air Quality Index in the national capital touched 226, placing it in the "poor" category. They added that weather patterns have been working against the dispersion of pollutants.

"The AQI of Delhi has been showing an increasing trend owing to unfavourable meteorological conditions and recorded as 226 ('Poor' Category) today. Further, the forecast by IMD and IITM has also predicted AQI to remain in the 'Poor' category in the next two days," a senior official said.

Immediate restrictions rolled out

With forecasts indicating no immediate improvement, the CAQM sub-committee decided to activate all provisions under Stage 1 of GRAP. "The sub-committee of CAQM, accordingly, decided to invoke all actions under stage-1 ('Poor' air quality) of the extant GRAP in the entire NCR, with immediate effect," the official added.

The step means authorities will begin implementing measures such as tighter monitoring of construction dust, enhanced surveillance on waste burning and advisory for residents to limit outdoor activities when possible.

Citizens urged to follow GRAP Stage-I guidelines

Residents have been advised to adhere to the GRAP Stage-I citizen charter, which recommends minimising outdoor exposure, reducing the use of private vehicles and opting for public transport wherever possible to help lower overall emissions. According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'.

Delhi temperature

Delhi on Thursday felt the first smite of approaching summer as the mercury breached the 40 degrees Celsius mark, the highest this year so far. Safdarjung recorded a maximum temperature of 40.3 degrees Celsius, 3.5 degrees above normal, while the minimum settled at 20.3 degrees Celsius, 1.3 degrees below normal.

Palam saw a maximum of 39.4 degrees Celsius, 2.0 degrees above normal, and a minimum of 21.6 degrees Celsius, marginally 0.2 degrees below normal. At Lodhi Road, the maximum temperature was 40.1 degrees Celsius, 4.1 degrees above normal, while the minimum stood at 18.8 degrees Celsius, 2.2 degrees below normal.

ALSO READ: SpiceJet aircraft collides with Akasa plane at Delhi airport, suffers wing damage | VIDEO