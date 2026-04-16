PM Modi receives call from French President Macron; discusses West Asia situation, Strait of Hormuz security

New Delhi:

Narendra Modi on Thursday (April 16) said he spoke with Emmanuel Macron over the phone to discuss the evolving situation in West Asia, stressing the urgent need to restore safety and freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz amid conflict.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister said both leaders agreed on the importance of ensuring stability in the region and maintaining secure maritime routes amid rising tensions. "Received a phone call from my dear friend, President Emmanuel Macron. We discussed the situation in West Asia and agreed on the need to urgently restore safety and freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz. We will continue our close cooperation to advance peace and stability in the region and beyond."

PM Modi, Trump hold 40-minute phone call

Earlier on April 14, PM Modi spoke with US President Donald Trump and the phone call lasted for over 40 minutes which marks the third call between the two leaders this year. US Ambassador Gor sais that PM Modi and US President Trump discussed the issue of blockade of Strait of Hormuz. "I just want you to know we all love you," Trump tells PM Modi, according to US envoy Sergio Gor.

Moreover, this was also the first phone call between the two leaders since the US-Iran ceasefire, but it is not exactly known what was discussed. "Some big-ticket deals including on energy expected between India and US in next few days and weeks," US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor said.

PM Modi confirmed the phone call from Trump and said both the leaders reviewed the substantial progress achieved in bilateral cooperation in various sectors and are committed to further strengthening Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership in all areas. "Received a call from my friend President Donald Trump. We reviewed the substantial progress achieved in our bilateral cooperation in various sectors. We are committed to further strengthening our Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership in all areas. We also discussed the situation in West Asia and stressed the importance of keeping the Strait of Hormuz open and secure," he said in a post.