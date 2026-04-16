Vodafone Idea family plan offers 2 connections, 70GB data and free OTT access

Vodafone Idea, one of the leading telecom players in India, has an Rs 751 family plan pack, focusing on those who put the whole family under one bill – saving the hassle. This plan is a part of the Vi Max Family lineup, which will enable the users to cover two people right from the start.
With the bill costing at Rs 751 per month, one person will be the “primary” user, and the other is a “secondary” family connection. If you need more lines, you can tack on up to seven extra members for Rs 299 each.
Primary connection benefits
The primary connection gets the biggest slice of the pie:
- 70GB monthly data
- Unlimited night data from 12 AM to 6 AM
- Up to 200GB rollover data
- 3000 SMS per month
- Unlimited voice calling
- Access to Vi Games
This plan looks perfect if you are the kind of person who burns through data streaming, gaming or working on the go.
The secondary member is not left wanting either. They get 40GB of data, unlimited calls, and share that large SMS pack. It’s a solid deal for another adult or a kid who’s always online.
Want more family members covered?
Just add them for Rs 299 a pop, each with their own data allotment and calls. You can add up to seven more, which handles even bigger families without breaking a sweat.
Extra Shared Data Included
There is an extra 10GB of shared data thrown in to help out when someone needs a bit more for the month.
Complimentary OTT and Premium Benefits
You get to pick two digital goodies at no extra charge.
Choices include:
- Amazon Prime for 6 months
- JioHotstar Mobile for 1 year
- SonyLIV Mobile for 360 days
- Norton Mobile Security for 1 year
- Vi Movies & TV for 3 months (includes ZEE5, SonyLIV, JioHotstar and more)
Overall, this family plan from Vodafone Idea is a strong value for Indian households who need two or more mobile lines without juggling separate bills or running out of data.
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