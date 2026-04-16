OnePlus Pad 4 to launch in India on April 30: Bigger battery, flagship chip confirmed

New Delhi:

OnePlus is getting ready to launch its latest premium Android tablet, the OnePlus Pad 4, in India on April 30. The buzz has already started—look around Amazon or Flipkart and you’ll see teasers everywhere, so expect to find it easily once it’s out. This new tablet takes over from last year’s OnePlus Pad 3.

Premium design with new colour options

The Pad 4 keeps that familiar metal unibody, making it feel just as sleek and solid as before. This time, they’ve moved the three-dot connector for accessories up to the top-right side, which is a small but noticeable change. The pill-shaped camera module still sits in the top-left corner, paired with an LED flash. You’ll get to pick from two eye-catching colors: Dune Glow or Sage Mist.

Powerful performance with new Snapdragon chip

Inside, the Pad 4 packs serious power. It runs on the new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip—way faster and smoother than the last model, especially if you like gaming or multitasking. You can get up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and as much as 512GB of storage. OnePlus says it managed to score over 4.1 million points on AnTuTu, so you are looking at true flagship performance here.

Large 13.2-inch 3.4K display

The display is impressive—13.2 inches, 3.4K resolution, and a buttery-smooth 144Hz refresh rate. Whether you’re streaming, gaming, or working, it looks sharp, responds fast, and just feels great.

Bigger battery with fast charging

Battery have bumped it up to a huge 13,380mAh, beating out the previous Pad 3. With 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging, you won’t spend much time plugged in—top it up and get back to what you were doing.

Camera and other features

Camera details are still under wraps, but you will get both front and rear shooters—good enough for video calls, snapping quick photos, or scanning documents.

All in all, the OnePlus Pad 4 brings top-tier performance, premium looks, a massive battery, and a vibrant display. It’s shaping up to be one of the most powerful Android tablets hitting the Indian market this year.