Trump announces 10-day ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon after talks with Netanyahu, Aoun

Washington:

US President Donald Trump on Thursday (April 16) announced that Israel and Lebanon have agreed to a 10-day ceasefire, saying both sides have agreed to halt hostilities in a bid to move toward lasting peace. The announcement came after what Trump described as "excellent conversations" with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

10-day ceasefire to begin at 5 PM EST

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said that the ceasefire will formally begin at 5 pm EST (3:30 am IST), calling it a step aimed at achieving peace between the two countries. "I just had excellent conversations with the Highly Respected President Joseph Aoun, of Lebanon, and Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu, of Israel. These two Leaders have agreed that in order to achieve PEACE between their Countries, they will formally begin a 10 Day CEASEFIRE at 5 P.M. EST," said Trump.

(Image Source : DONALD TRUMP/TRUTH SOCIAL )US President Donald Trump's post

Lebanon and Israel first meeting in 34 years

Lebanon and Israel held their first direct diplomatic talks in decades on Tuesday in Washington, following more than a month of conflict between Israel and the Iran-backed Hezbollah militant group. Trump also revealed that representatives from both countries met for the first time in 34 years in Washington, DC, along with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

The US President said he has directed Vice President JD Vance, Secretary Rubio, and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Dan Caine to work closely with both nations to achieve a lasting peace. "On Tuesday, the two Countries met for the first time in 34 years here in Washington, D.C., with our Great Secretary of State, Marco Rubio. I have directed Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Rubio, together with the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Dan Razin' Caine, to work with Israel and Lebanon to achieve a Lasting PEACE," he said.

Calling it a significant diplomatic effort, Trump added that it would be his "10th" such peace initiative, expressing confidence that the process would lead to a durable resolution.

Trump invites Aoun and Netanyahu to White House

Meanwhile, Trump also invited the leaders of Israel and Lebanon to the White House for the countries' first high-level talks since 1983.

Trump said both sides want to see peace, and he believes that will happen quickly. "In addition to the statement just issued, I will be inviting the Prime Minister of Israel, Bibi Netanyahu, and the President of Lebanon, Joseph Aoun, to the White House for the first meaningful talks between Israel and Lebanon since 1983, a very long time ago. Both sides want to see PEACE, and I believe that will happen, quickly!" he added.

Lebanon and Israel signed an agreement in 1983 saying Lebanon would formally recognize Israel and Israel would withdraw from Lebanon. The deal fell apart during Lebanon’s civil war and was formally rescinded a year later.

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