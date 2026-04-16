'We would have children': Kangana Ranaut shuts down romance rumours with Chirag Paswan

New Delhi:

Actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut has addressed speculation about her relationship with Union Minister Chirag Paswan, clarifying that there is no romantic angle. The rumours had been doing the rounds for some time, especially after the two were seen together at a few public events.

Kangana Ranaut talks about her equation with Chirag Paswan

Kangana Ranaut responded to the chatter and viral images without leaving much room for interpretation. Speaking to ANI, she said, "No, no, Chirag is a friend. When I see him, I think of a friend. There's no romance happening, let me be honest. We know each other for like... He did his film with me 10 years ago. If it wasn't then... If it was romance, then today we would have had children'"

She then spoke a little more about the kind of bond they share, describing it as easy and familiar rather than anything romantic. She added, "If I wanted to have romance, then it would have happened. It's not happening. You know, like, it's just that... that friendly vibe, you know, which you get from somebody who, who's just kind of your, you know, your type as in like he, he's from also in a way from film industry. So I feel very good around him."

DYK Kangana and Chirag worked in a film together?

Kangana Ranaut and Chirag Paswan go back to Mile Na Mile Hum, which released in 2011 and marked Paswan’s debut in films. The romantic drama was directed by Tanveer Khan and also featured Neeru Bajwa and Sagarika Ghatge.

Over time, both Kangana Ranaut and Chirag Paswan moved into politics, though their occasional public appearances still catch attention because of that shared film. Kangana Ranaut was last seen in Emergency, where she also directed the film and played former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut lauds Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar The Revenge at IFFD 2026: 'This is the picture of New India'