Prahlad Joshi takes charge as Education Minister a day after Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation

New Delhi:

Senior BJP leader Pralhad Joshi on Sunday (July 26) took charge as Union Education Minister a day after Dharmendra Pradhan resigned from the role amid nationwide protests demanding his removal over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations. Joshi on Saturday was named the interim Union Education Minister after President Droupadi Murmu accepted Pradhan's resignation.

Joshi has been given additional charge of the education ministry besides his role as the consumer affairs minister.

Pradhan resigned from his post on Saturday following nationwide student protests led by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), with demonstrators demanding his removal over the NEET paper leak controversy.

In his resignation letter, Pradhan said his decision was not about "individual prestige" and expressed concern over the series of events that unfolded over the past 10 days. He said he was deeply disturbed by the developments surrounding the controversy.

'Accept it with humility': Pralhad Joshi

Expressing his gratitude to the Prime Minister for the appointment, Joshi took to the social media platform X to share the update. "Today, I assumed charge as the Union Minister for Education. I am grateful to Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji for placing his faith in me and entrusting me with this responsibility," the Minister stated.

"I accept it with humility and a deep sense of duty," he added.

All about the new Education Minister

Joshi serves as the Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and the Minister of New and Renewable Energy. He has represented Dharwad in the Lok Sabha since 2004 and has been elected five consecutive times, making him one of Karnataka's most experienced BJP parliamentarians.

Over the years, he has held several key positions in both the government and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He served as the President of the BJP's Karnataka unit and later held several Union ministerial portfolios, including Parliamentary Affairs, Coal, Mines, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, and New and Renewable Energy.

Joshi became associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) at a young age and later entered public life through organisational and political activities in Karnataka.

Born on November 27, 1962, in Vijayapura (formerly Bijapur), Karnataka, Pralhad Joshi grew up in a family with modest roots. His father worked with the Indian Railways, and Joshi completed much of his schooling in Karnataka before graduating with a degree in arts.

He holds a Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) degree. He graduated from K.S. Arts College, Hubballi, which is affiliated with Karnataka University, Dharwad. Before pursuing higher education, he attended Railway School for his primary education and later studied at New English School in Hubballi.

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