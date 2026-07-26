India issues advisory for nationals working on ships in Black Sea amid rising missile, drone attacks

New Delhi:

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Sunday (July 26) issued a security advisory for Indian nationals employed on commercial vessels operating in or transiting through the Black Sea region, citing rising risks from missile and drone attacks amid the ongoing conflict. The advisory comes after five Indian nationals were killed in an attack on commercial vessels while they were reportedly transiting Russian territorial waters in the Black Sea.

Situation highly volatile

The advisory stated that the security situation in and around the Black Sea and adjoining maritime areas remains "highly volatile". "The security situation in and around the Black Sea and adjoining maritime areas remains highly volatile due to the ongoing conflict. Commercial vessels operating in or transiting these waters are facing significant security risks, including missile and drone attacks. Since April 2026, there has been an increase in the number of such incidents on commercial vessels, which has also resulted in the tragic loss of 5 Indian lives," the MEA said in a statement.

The MEA advised Indian citizens considering employment on vessels operating in the conflict-affected region to carefully assess the prevailing security risks before accepting such assignments.

Those choosing to work in the region have been advised to exercise extreme caution and:

Obtain comprehensive information from employers/ recruitment agencies and ship operators regarding the vessel's intended route, ports of call, security arrangements, insurance coverage, and emergency response procedures. Ensure that the terms of employment comply with applicable international maritime standards and provide adequate provisions for medical care, evacuation, repatriation, and compensation in the event of an emergency.

Keep family members informed of your itinerary and maintain regular contact.

Regularly monitor and comply with advisories issued by the Directorate General of Maritime Administration and other relevant Government of India authorities, as well as safety instructions issued by vessel operators and the competent maritime authorities.

The advisory also referred to the recent security advisory issued by the Directorate General of Maritime Administration under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways on July 23, 2026.

MEA issues emergency contact numbers

Indian nationals requiring consular assistance have been advised to contact the Indian missions in the region. Emergency contact numbers:

Embassy of India, Russia: +7 9652773414

Embassy of India, Ukraine: +38 0933559958

Five Indians killed in Black Sea

According to the MEA, an Indian national was killed in an attack on a commercial vessel while it was reportedly transiting Russian territorial waters in the Black Sea on July 18. The fresh incident comes to light days after the MEA said four Indians were among 10 killed in an attack on a commercial vessel off the coast of Ukraine on July 19.

The MEA said the Indian mission in Russia has reached out to the relevant authorities and is making efforts to extend all possible assistance to the affected family.

New Delhi summoned the Russian Charge d'affaires on July 21 following the killing of the four Indians in the strike on the MV Golden Leo vessel. The vessel, MV Golden Leo, was attacked on the evening of July 19 while departing the port of Odesa. It had 17 crew members on board, including five Indian nationals. Four of them lost their lives in the attack, while a fifth remains hospitalised in critical condition.

The strike took place near Odesa, a city of major strategic importance to Ukraine as its principal seaport and one of the largest on the Black Sea, handling exports of grain, metals, chemicals, and other goods.

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