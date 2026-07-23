'Kashmir was, is, and will remain integral part of India': New Delhi's sharp response to Pakistan at UNSC

New York:

India delivered a sharp rebuttal to Pakistan at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), accusing Islamabad of repeatedly using cross-border terrorism as an instrument of state policy and attempting to spread a "false narrative" on Jammu and Kashmir. New Delhi also reiterated that Jammu and Kashmir "has always been, is, and will remain" an integral and inalienable part of India. The remarks were made by India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish, during the High-Level Open Debate of the UN Security Council on "Natural Resources Governance: the Foundation of Peace, Security and Prosperity" on Wednesday (US local time).

India accuses Pakistan of misusing UNSC platform

Responding to Pakistan's intervention during the debate, Ambassador Harish said India had not intended to raise bilateral issues but was compelled to respond after Islamabad allegedly used the international forum to advance what New Delhi described as a misleading narrative.

"It was not our intention to bring other issues in this forum, but my delegation is compelled to respond to Pakistan, as it has chosen to misuse today's discussion to peddle its false narrative, " the Indian envoy said. He asserted that Jammu and Kashmir's status is constitutionally and legally settled, rejecting Pakistan's repeated claims over the region.

"For the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, it has always been, is, and will remain an integral and inalienable part of India. This is the constitutional and legal reality that Pakistan deliberately chooses to ignore."

India reiterates stand on Jammu and Kashmir

The Indian envoy also maintained that the only unresolved issue concerning Jammu and Kashmir relates to territories that India says remain under Pakistan's illegal occupation. "The only outstanding issue with regard to Jammu and Kashmir is the naked aggression and illegal occupation of India's sovereign territory by Pakistan."

Sharp message on Indus Water Treaty

Ambassador Harish also addressed the Indus Water Treaty, linking meaningful cooperation to an atmosphere free from terrorism. He stressed that trust and goodwill cannot exist alongside cross-border terror activities. "Our position on the Indus Water Treaty remains clear and consistent. Cooperation on the basis of mutual trust and goodwill cannot be expected when cross-border terrorism is regularly deployed as an instrument of State policy." The statement comes amid continued tensions between the two neighbours over terrorism and bilateral engagement.

'Put your own house in order': India's closing remarks

In his concluding remarks, the Indian envoy urged Pakistan to focus on addressing its own internal challenges instead of targeting India on international platforms. "Instead of pointing fingers at India, Pakistan would serve itself and its people far better by putting its own house in order."

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