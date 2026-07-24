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Indian sailor killed in strike on commercial vessel in Black Sea, MEA condemns attack

Written By: Aalok Sen Sharma @SensharmaAalok
Published: ,Updated:

An Indian national was killed after a ship was attacked while transiting through the Black Sea. The attack happened when the vessel, identified as MV OMORFI, was in the Russian territorial waters.

Smoke rises from a vessel after being attacked in Black Sea/ Photo used for representation
Smoke rises from a vessel after being attacked in Black Sea/ Photo used for representation Image Source : AFP
New Delhi:

An Indian sailor was killed after a commercial vessel was attacked in the Black Sea, as the over four-year conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues to drag on, said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday. The vessel, which was in Russian territorial waters, was identified as Marshall Islands-flagged MV OMORFI. 

The vessel, which was last ported at Saint Petersburg in Russia, was carrying ten crew members, including three Indian nationals, at the time of the incident. The MEA has not revealed the identity of the deceased, but has extended the government's deepest condolences to his family.

It also said the other two Indian nationals on board are safe. The MEA also said the Indian Mission in Russia has reached out to the relevant authorities and making all possible efforts to assist the deceased's family.

The MEA has condemned the attack, calling upon all parties "to uphold international obligations to ensure that the safety and security of maritime navigation and uninterrupted flow of global commerce."

"India unequivocally condemns such attacks targeting commercial shipping and placing the lives of innocent civilian crew members at risk. ​It is a matter of serious concern that the freedom of navigation and international commerce is facing increasing threats," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a statement.

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