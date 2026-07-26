Where to watch India vs Zimbabwe, 3rd T20I live on TV and stream online?

Harare:

The stage is set for the third and final T20I of the ongoing series between India and Zimbabwe. The two sides will meet for the clash at Harare on July 26th, and both sides will hope to put in a good showing in the upcoming game. It is worth noting that the Men in Blue have won the first two T20Is of the series and have clinched the three-game affair.

The upcoming third T20I’s result will not matter for the Indian team, but they will hope for another good showing and will aim to clean sweep Zimbabwe. Coming on the back of consecutive wins, it could be interesting to see how the Indian team fares in the third T20I.

India managed to register a 90-run win in the second T20I of the series, posting a total of 219 runs in the first innings, and limited Zimbabwe to 129 in the second innings and winning the game comfortably and clinching the series as well.

On the other hand, Zimbabwe will aim to improve significantly and hopefully register a consolation victory as they take on India in the third T20I of the series. Ahead of the clash, many fans would be wondering where they can watch the game, and on the same note, let us have a look at the broadcast details of the upcoming third T20I.

India vs Zimbabwe - Broadcast details

When will the India vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I match take place?

The India vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I match will be played on Sunday, July 26th.

At what time will the India vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I match begin?

The India vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I match will begin at 4:30 PM IST.

Where is the India vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I match being played?

The India vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I match will be played in Harare

Where can you watch the India vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I match in India?

The live telecast for the India vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I match will be available on Unite8Sports.

Where can you watch the India vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I match in India?

The live streaming for the India vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I match will be available on FanCode.

Also Read:

Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma dominate Zimbabwe in second T20I; India seal series in Harare