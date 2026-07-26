Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis dismisses Centre move speculation, says 'I will stay here'

Nagpur:

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday dismissed speculation about his possible move to the Centre, asserting that he would continue to serve the state. His remarks come amid reports suggesting that he could be inducted into the Union Cabinet and given charge of the Education Ministry following his recent visit to Delhi.

Speaking to reporters, Fadnavis said there was no truth to the speculation and made it clear that his focus remains on Maharashtra. His statement comes amid growing political buzz over a possible Cabinet reshuffle at the Centre, which had fuelled speculation about his future role.

'I am in Maharashtra and will stay here'

Putting an end to the rumours, Fadnavis said, "Yesterday I came to Nagpur from Delhi, today I am in Nagpur, and in the evening I will go to Mumbai. I am in Maharashtra, and I will stay in Maharashtra."

His statement effectively ruled out the possibility of him taking up a role in the Central government, despite widespread speculation over the past few days. Political circles had been abuzz with reports that he could be entrusted with a key portfolio in the Union government, but the Chief Minister firmly rejected such claims.

Reacts to Uddhav Thackeray-Raj Thackeray rally

Commenting further on the joint rally of Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray, Fadnavis said he had no objection to the event and was happy that they had found a reason to celebrate. "They have got something to celebrate. There is no harm in that. I am happy for them, and we are also happy," he said.

The Chief Minister added that issues affecting students and the youth should not be viewed through a political lens. "Such issues do not belong to any individual or any political party. They concern the country's youth, and therefore they deserve serious attention," he said. Fadnavis credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking what he described as timely and sensitive decisions in the interest of students. He said the Centre had prioritised the nation's interests while addressing concerns related to examination irregularities.

Centre likely to bring anti-paper leak Bill

Fadnavis also spoke about the issue of examination irregularities, saying that students' concerns go beyond party politics and should be treated as a national issue. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is highly sensitive to issues affecting students and is committed to protecting their interests.

The Chief Minister added that the Centre is likely to introduce an important Bill on Monday to deal with incidents such as paper leaks. According to him, the proposed legislation will include stringent provisions to ensure strict action against those involved in examination malpractices.

He said the government is committed to strengthening the examination system by bringing in tougher laws to improve transparency, restore trust in competitive examinations and safeguard the interests of lakhs of students appearing for recruitment and entrance tests across the country.

Responding to Uddhav Thackeray's remarks targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Fadnavis said similar statements had been made repeatedly over the last decade but had failed to influence public opinion. "I think he has delivered such dialogues many times over the past 10 years, but they have had no impact on anyone," Fadnavis said.

Claiming that the Prime Minister continues to enjoy widespread public support, he pointed to Modi's popularity on social media. "The entire country stands behind Prime Minister Modi. A video of him posted at 1 am broke Instagram records. That itself shows who the people of India stand with," he added.

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CM Fadnavis laughs off Uddhav's 'Operation Devendra' remark, says 'I don't have wings'