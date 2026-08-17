From Munde's Congress switch plan to Shinde talks, Prithviraj Chavan makes big political revelations

Mumbai:

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan has made a series of big claims on several political developments, including an alleged attempt by late Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Gopinath Munde to join the Congress, a meeting with Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde when he was an MLA, the NEET controversy and the possibility of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis getting a role in the Centre. Chavan also spoke about the Vande Mataram controversy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Dimagi Naxal (brainwashed Naxal)" remark and the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise. His comments touched upon both Maharashtra politics and wider national political issues.

'Gopinath Munde wanted to join Congress in 2013'

Chavan claimed that Gopinath Munde had considered leaving the BJP and joining the Congress in 2013. According to the former Maharashtra chief minister, Munde met him around October 18, 2013, to discuss the possibility. Chavan said he subsequently spoke to then Congress president Sonia Gandhi about the proposal and claimed that she was also open to bringing Munde into the Congress.

However, according to Chavan, Munde had a condition before leaving the BJP. He wanted to be made a Union minister first and then resign from the BJP. Chavan said then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh did not agree to the proposal. Singh's position was that Munde should first resign from the BJP, contest an election, win it and only then be considered for a ministerial position, Chavan added. The disagreement over the sequence of events ultimately prevented the proposed political move from progressing, Chavan claimed.

Chavan makes revelation about Eknath Shinde

Chavan also made a reference to Eknath Shinde, saying that the current Maharashtra deputy chief minister had met him when Shinde was an MLA. The Congress leader said discussions had taken place regarding Shinde as well, but indicated that he was not ready to disclose the details of that conversation at present. Chavan described Shinde as his friend and pointed out that both are from Satara district.

'NEET to TET, irregularities are being reported'

Chavan also raised concerns over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations. Referring to controversies surrounding NEET, TET and the High Court clerk examination, he alleged that examination-related irregularities and scams were increasingly being reported in the country. He accused governments of failing to exercise adequate control and alleged that corruption was contributing to such problems.

According to Chavan, weak investigations often result in accused persons being acquitted because of a lack of evidence. He called for stronger investigations and strict action against those found responsible.

'Fadnavis could get a role in Centre'

On the possibility of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis moving to the Centre, Chavan said he could potentially be appointed a Union minister. However, Chavan said he would oppose Fadnavis being given the Education Ministry. He linked his opposition to the NEET paper leak controversy in Maharashtra and alleged that connections to the issue had emerged during Fadnavis's tenure. Chavan said he would wish Fadnavis well if he were given any other responsibility at the Centre, but made it clear that he would object to him being made Education Minister.

Vande Mataram row sparks BJP-Congress attack

Chavan also criticised the BJP over its attacks on Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in connection with the Vande Mataram controversy. He alleged that some BJP leaders who once did not hoist the national flag at their headquarters or sing Vande Mataram were now lecturing the Congress on patriotism. His remarks come amid a wider political debate between the BJP and Congress over nationalism, patriotic symbols and the historical position of political organisations on Vande Mataram.

Chavan attacks 'Dimagi Naxal' remark

Reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Dimagi Naxal" remark, Chavan accused the government of creating divisions in society by invoking issues related to caste, religion and now Naxalism. He questioned the use of the term for educated people and asked, "If educated people are called 'brainwashed Naxals', then whom will the Prime Minister call a Naxal?" Chavan appealed to the Prime Minister to stop what he described as politics aimed at creating divisions and distances among people.

Chavan seeks more time for SIR

Chavan also demanded an extension of the deadline for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise. He said sufficient time should be provided to ensure that all eligible voters are included while duplicate entries are removed promptly. He claimed that around 56,000 duplicate names had been included in his constituency and called for the electoral rolls to be thoroughly checked. However, the claim is Chavan's allegation and would require verification from the relevant election authorities.

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