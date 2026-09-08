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Maharashtra sets up task force to bring reforms in recruitment exams; division-wise visits from September 12

Edited By: Ashish Verma
Published: ,Updated:

The task force will start visits to each division of Maharashtra from September 12 to meet students, teachers, and other stakeholders and seek their feedback to bring in corrective measures in the state's recruitment exam system. The first visit will be to Pune.

The task force will begin visits across the state from September 12.
The task force will begin visits across the state from September 12. Image Source : ANI

With an aim to make recruitment exams more secure, leak-proof, transparent, and student-focused, the Maharashtra government has set up a high-level task force as it moves to bring reforms in the state's education sector. The task force, which was formed under a government order issued on September 4, will conduct a comprehensive study of the state’s recruitment examination system before recommending corrective measures.

As part of the exercise, the task force personnel will visit all six divisions of Maharashtra in-person. During these visits, the officials will directly interact with students, candidates preparing for competitive examinations, parents, teachers, educational institutions, and other stakeholders to gather their suggestions, concerns, and feedback on the existing examination system.

Division-wise schedule of task force visits

The task force will visit the six divisions as per the following schedule:

Citizens and other stakeholders can send their suggestions and feedback to the respective division’s email address mentioned above.

Direct feedback from students and candidates sought

The task force will examine the suggestions and feedback gathered during its division-wise interactions. Based on these inputs, it will submit recommendations to the state government on measures needed to prevent irregularities in recruitment examinations, strengthen examination security, improve transparency and reliability, and make the examination system more candidate-centric.

Further details regarding the timings of the visits, the process for participating in the interactions, and other related information will be announced separately by the respective divisional commissioner’s offices.

CM Fadnavis takes a strict stance on paper leaks

The move comes against the backdrop of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis taking a strict stand on paper leaks and irregularities in examinations. The Centre has recently enacted legislation in Parliament to deal with paper leaks and other irregularities in examinations.

Maharashtra already has a state law dealing with such issues. However, since the central legislation is considered more stringent, Chief Minister Fadnavis had directed that its provisions also be implemented in Maharashtra.

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