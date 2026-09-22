Billie Jean King Cup Quarter-Final 1 today, Czech Republic to take on Great Britain; watch Live on VETO OTT

The 2026 Billie Jean King Cup Finals are set for an exciting quarter-final clash as Czech Republic (Czechia) take on Great Britain in Quarterfinal 1 on Tuesday (September 22). The match will be played at the Shenzhen Bay Sports Centre Arena in China's Shenzhen, with both teams eyeing a place in the semi-finals. For Indian tennis fans, the match can be watched live on the VETO OTT App, which holds the Billie Jean King Cup streaming rights in India.

Star-studded Czechia ready for the challenge

Czechia enter the quarter-final with a formidable squad featuring Wimbledon champion Linda Noskova, Wimbledon runner-up Karolina Muchova and doubles world No. 1 Katerina Siniakova. Marie Bouzkova and Sara Bejlek complete the nominated squad, with former Czech star Barbora Strycova serving as captain. Czechia are one of the most successful nations in Billie Jean King Cup history, having won the title 11 times. However, their most recent triumph came in 2018. Noskova will be one of the players to watch. The 21-year-old won her maiden Grand Slam title at Wimbledon this year and also reached a career-high No. 6 in the WTA singles rankings. Meanwhile, Muchova has also enjoyed a strong season and reached the Wimbledon final.

Great Britain looking to upset Czechia

Great Britain will bank on star player Katie Boulter, and also have players like Harriet Dart, Sonay Kartal, Mika Stojsavljevic and Jodie Burrage in their squad. Anne Keothavong is the team captain. The British side have reached the semi-finals in three of the last four Billie Jean King Cup editions and secured their place in this year's Finals after defeating Australia in the Qualifiers.

Boulter has acknowledged the strength of the Czech team but believes Britain's underdog status could work in their favour. She also said that her team will play without any pressure and has nothing to lose. Considered the underdogs, the British side will look to adopt an aggressive strategy and make every effort to break down the Czech Republic’s strong defence.

Czechia lead the head-to-head record

The quarter-final will be the eighth meeting between the two nations in the Billie Jean King Cup. Czechia currently lead the head-to-head 4-3. Great Britain won the first three encounters, but the Czech side have won the last four meetings, including a 3-2 victory in the 2022 Qualifiers.

When and where to watch Czechia vs Great Britain live

The Czechia vs Great Britain quarter-final is scheduled for 5:00 PM local time in Shenzhen on Tuesday. In India, it will be broadcast live for free on the VETO OTT App on smartphones and smart TVs. You can watch the live streaming of the match on VETO OTT. The match will begin at 2:30 PM IST.

Czechia squad

Linda Noskova, Karolina Muchova, Marie Bouzkova, Katerina Siniakova and Sara Bejlek. Captain: Barbora Strycova.

Great Britain squad

Katie Boulter, Harriet Dart, Sonay Kartal, Mika Stojsavljevic and Jodie Burrage. Captain: Anne Keothavong.

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