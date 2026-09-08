Students protest in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar against MPSC paper leak, check their demands

Mumbai:

A large number of students preparing for MPSC competitive examinations gathered at Kranti Chowk to protest against MPSC paper leaks. The students chanted slogans demanding transparency in the examination system.The students demanded the resignation of the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) chairman. Students say incidents like paper leaks affect the confidence of thousands of candidates who have worked hard and prepared for the exams and have a direct impact on their future.

Protesters demand strong action

The protesters demanded strong action against those responsible in the paper leak case. He says the matter should be investigated fairly and thoroughly to clarify who is responsible behind the paper leak and what changes will be made in the system to prevent such incidents.

The students have appealed to the government to make the process of competitive examinations completely transparent and take clear decisions regarding the future of the candidates. The agitation has gained momentum as a large number of students gathered at Kranti Chowk. During the demonstration, students continuously chanted slogans in support of their demands.

MPSC aspirants alleged widespread corruption and paper leaks

The MPSC aspirants alleged widespread corruption and paper leaks, and demanded a high-level probe into the recent recruitment examinations. Protesters gathered at the Kranti Chowk area of the city, demanding the immediate appointment of officers with a "clean image" to the top posts in the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC). A similar march was held in Pune on Monday.

''An efficient officer with a clean image like (state FDA commissioner) Tukaram Mundhe should be posted to MPSC; only then students will get justice. We come from families of farmers and come here to study and fulfil the dreams of our parents," one of the protesting aspirants said.

The Mumbai Crime Branch is investigating a question paper leak involving the MPSC Drug Inspector (Group-B) screening examination held in March. The police have arrested seven persons, including a female candidate who had secured seventh rank in the exam, in connection with the case.

Amid demands for his resignation, MPSC chairman Vivek Bhimanwar last week said that the question paper leak in the Drug Inspector (Group-B) examination had occurred before he took charge of the recruitment body. Another protester said that the aspirants were suspicious about the examinations conducted after the COVID-19 pandemic and they should also be probed.

"We should know what is happening. I have been studying for four years and appearing for exams. Those with money are benefiting today,'' he remarked. One of the aspirants at the agitation said that they have lost faith in the MPSC. "We have been betrayed. Aspirants with consecutive seat numbers are getting appointment letters. This cannot be a coincidence,'' he claimed.

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