Rituja Patil produced in court in MPSC paper leak case, custody of other accused extended to 5 days

Mumbai:

A day after being arrested in the MPSC drug inspector paper leak case, Rituja Patil was produced in court on Wednesday. Meanwhile, police custody of other accused in the case was also ending today. However, the court remanded Rituja Patil to three days and the other accused to five days police custody. Rituja Patil became emotional during court appearance.

Accused MPSC officer had thrown laptop into bay

Police told the court that the accused MPSC officer Vishweshwar Nakate had thrown the laptop used in the paper leak case into the bay with the intention of destroying the evidence. Police have recovered the laptop and are trying to recover the data.

Documents related to financial transactions were also recovered from the house of Praveen Patil, the operator of Kautilya Classes and the accused. Police had sought seven days' custody for all the accused and said the investigation is still ongoing and face-to-face interrogation of the accused, including Rituja Patil, is required.

Police inform court that accused not cooperating with probe

The police also informed the court that the accused were not cooperating with the investigation and were not giving direct and satisfactory answers to the questions during interrogation. Notably, Rituja Patil was taken into custody by the Mumbai Crime Branch's property cell from Nandurbar. Police added that Patil had allegedly received the leaked question paper before the examination and was advised to deliberately answer 10 questions incorrectly to avoid suspicion. She was subsequently produced before a court and sent to the custody of the Mumbai Crime Branch, officials said.

Crime Branch arrested six persons last week

Last week, the Crime Branch had arrested six persons, including three MPSC officials, in connection with the alleged leak of the question paper of the Drug Inspector (Group-B) screening examination conducted on March 22.

Apart from Rituja Patil, the other accused have been identified as MPSC Assistant Section Officers Vishweshwar Dattatraya Nakate and Gopal Bhattu Marathe, MPSC Under Secretary Abhijit Ganpatrao Lendwe, Pravin Dilip Patil, director of Kautilya Academy in Nandurbar, and alleged co-conspirators Amrut Namdeo Patil and Lokesh alias Gaurav Rajendra Patil.

It should be noted that the accused allegedly accessed the examination questions before the test, compiled them into a separate set and distributed them to unauthorised persons, according to the Crime Branch.

Exam was conducted for recruitment to Drug Inspector (Group-B)

The examination was conducted for recruitment to Drug Inspector (Group-B) posts under the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration Department. Following preliminary investigations, which confirmed a breach in the confidentiality surrounding the MPSC examination process, the MPSC cancelled the recruitment process and announced that a fresh examination would be conducted.

The commission said the decision was necessary to ensure that all candidates get a fair and equal opportunity and to maintain their confidence in the recruitment process by safeguarding the integrity, transparency and impartiality of its examinations.

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