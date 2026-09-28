JD-U rift widens ahead of Bihar MLC polls as Anant Singh backs Jan Suraaj's Anuj Kumar

The rift within the Janata Dal (United) widened on Monday after party strongman Anant Kumar Singh announced he would back Prashant Kishor-led Jan Suraaj candidate Anuj Kumar Singh in the upcoming MLC elections in Bihar.

The JD(U) has announced Neeraj Kumar would be its candidate for the Patna Graduates constituency, but Anant said he would work to defeat him. Notably, Anuj is an aide of Anant, who represents the Mokama constituency in the 243-member Bihar Legislative Assembly.

Briefing the reporters in Patna, the JD(U) strongman said he would also accompany Anuj during the nomination process.

"I will go to every Assembly constituency for Anuj Singh. We will win. I have never lost till date. The people are our masters, they are like God. I win only because of the people’s votes. No tree or plant will vote; the people will vote. The people are my masters," he said.

'He kept opposing me'

Further, he also hit out at Neeraj and said he kept opposing him. However, Anant refuted reports of a rift within the JD(U) and said he only has an issue with Neeraj. He said this remains a "personal matter" between him and Neeraj.

"The party is united and together. There is no problem within the JD(U). The problem is between the two of us. There is no problem in the party. The party could not convince him, nor could it convince me. Neeraj opposed me four times, so what did the party do?" he said.

The rift between Anant, Neeraj

The name of Neeraj, a former state minister, figured in the list of four candidates announced by the party for the October 23 polls. He will seek a fourth consecutive term from the Patna Graduates constituency, which he has been representing since 2008.

But Anant has been sore with Neeraj since 2015 when the former had contested from the Mokama assembly seat as an Independent, and the latter was in the fray as a JD(U) candidate.

Besides Neeraj, the other three JD(U) candidates are Abhishek Jha, Anand Pushkar and Ghanshyam Rai. Jha will try his luck from Tirhut Graduates, while Pushkar will seek to retain Saran Teachers, which was earlier held by his late father Kedarnath Pandey, a veteran CPI leader. Rai has been fielded from the Darbhanga Teachers constituency.

(With PTI inputs)

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