MPSC Drug Inspector exam cancelled: How a tip-off led to busting of a paper leak scandal - EXCLUSIVE

Mumbai:

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has cancelled the Drug Inspector recruitment exam over alleged irregularities in the screening exam held on March 22. A senior official told India TV that this decision to cancel the paper has been taken based on the preliminary report by the Mumbai Police Crime Branch. The report clarified that a student had benefited from the leak.

Earlier, complaints were received from candidates and public representatives on alleged irregularities in the MPSC Drug Inspector recruitment exam. It was alleged that two days prior to the examination, on March 20, some candidates had obtained the question paper and shared them via social media or other digital platforms.

Alleged irregularities force MPSC to cancel Drug Inspector Exam: Here's a timeline

July 29, 2025: MPSC issued an advertisement for the recruitment of Drug Inspector (Group-B) posts in the Food and Drug Administration Department.

March 22, 2026: The screening examination for the Drug Inspector recruitment was conducted offline at six divisional headquarters in Maharashtra.

June 12: The screening examination results were declared. Subsequently, 506 candidates were declared eligible for the interview.

July 1 to 22: Interviews for the eligible candidates were conducted; 488 candidates participated in them.

July 21: The MPSC received a complaint regarding alleged irregularities and a paper leak in the examination.

July 22– 26: The Commission received complaints from certain candidates and public representatives. It was alleged that two days prior to the examination—on March 20—some candidates had obtained the question paper (or the questions themselves) and shared them via social media or other digital platforms. Following the interview process, a provisional general merit list of 488 candidates was released. Of these, 485 candidates were found eligible for the post of Drug Inspector, while three were found ineligible.

July 27: Given the seriousness of the complaints, the MPSC requested the Mumbai Police to investigate the matter. Meanwhile, the political controversy surrounding allegations of a paper leak also intensified.

Late July: The Mumbai Police Crime Branch conducted a preliminary investigation into the matter and submitted its report to the MPSC. The investigation revealed, prima facie, that a candidate had received the set of questions prior to the exam and had benefited from it. '

August 25: The MPSC announced the cancellation of the entire recruitment process for the post of Drug Inspector (Group-B). The Commission stated that this decision was taken to uphold the confidentiality, fairness, and transparency of the examination and to maintain the candidates' trust.

What’s next

The MPSC will conduct a re-examination (screening test) for the Drug Inspector posts. Candidates who had applied previously will not need to apply again, nor will they be charged any additional examination fee. The date for the new examination will be announced later.

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