At least six killed, seven others injured in horrific road accident near Gondia in Maharashtra

Mumbai:

At least six people were killed and seven others were injured in a road accident on Tuesday near Nagra village on the Maharashtra-Madhya Pradesh state highway, five kilometers from Gondia city. Three of them remain in critical condition. The incident was reported when the speeding truck collided head-on with a pickup truck at 12:30 pm. Three people died on the spot while 11 others died in hospital with serious injuries. The victims were laborers from Balaghat district of Madhya Pradesh who were travelling to Hyderabad for work.

Here’s how the accident happened

According to information received from the police, the workers from various villages of Kirnapur and Lanji tehsil area of ​​Balaghat district of Madhya Pradesh, along with their families, had left for Telangana (Hyderabad) in a four-wheeler Bolero (number MP-15 T 3495) for work. At around 11:30 pm, as soon as their vehicle reached near Nagra, about 5 kilometers from Gondia city, a truck (number MH-35 AJ-2547) coming from the opposite direction (Balaghat to Gondia road) at a very high speed and recklessly, hit the Bolero directly.

Villagers rushed to the scene for rescue ops

Soon after hearing the loud noise of the accident, nearby villagers and passersby immediately rushed to the scene. The impact of the collision was so severe that the Bolero was completely shattered, and many bodies and injured were badly trapped in the wreckage of the vehicle. Upon receiving the information, a team of Gondia rural police immediately arrived at the scene and began relief and rescue operations. The injured and bodies were quickly evacuated and sent to the district hospital, where doctors declared six people dead. The bodies were removed using a gas cutter.

FIR registered against truck driver

Based on the statement of the injured Rajendra Shivcharan Pandhare (resident of Pipalgaon Khurd, Kirnapur, District Balaghat) regarding this tragic accident, Gondia Rural Police has registered Crime No. 527/2026 against truck driver Mohsin Khan (age 32 years, resident of Gondia) under sections 281, 106(1), 125(a), 125(b) of the Indian Penal Code (BNS) 2023 and section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act. Under the guidance of Police Inspector Vaibhav Pawar, the case is being further investigated by female Assistant Police Sub-Inspector Varsha Naitam.

(Report- Ravi Arya)

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