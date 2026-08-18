Lata Mangeshkar song played instead of Vande Mataram at govt event, Shinde apologises for goof-up

Thane:

A government event in Thane district turned bizarre when a song from a Lata Mangeshkar album was played instead of Vande Mataram. The entire audience stood in silence for approximately four minutes. Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde who was present at the event apologised for the mistake. Shinde stated that such mistakes should not occur in programs related to the national anthem or patriotism, and that special caution is needed during the event.

What happened?

In a government event in Thane, the Vande Mataram song by Lata Mangeshkar was played instead of original Vande Mataram song by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee. The entire audience stood in silence for approximately four minutes for a wrong Vande Mataram song.

Amit Shah targets Sonia Gandhi over 'Vande Mataram' row

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday alleged that Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi objected to the singing of complete version of 'Vande Mataram' at party's headquarters in New Delhi on August 15, saying the incident shows the 'shamelessness' of the grand old party.

Speaking at a rally in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said Sonia and the Congress have insulted the national song on Independence Day, and they should apologise to the entire country. He said the Congress forgot about 'Vande Mataram' because of its greed for votes.

"Look at their (Congress') shamelessness. The anthem Vande Mataram was being sung at the Congress Party headquarters. During the anthem, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi told the Congress President to stop singing," Shah said.

"We all just kept watching on TV... Sonia ji, 140 crore people are watching you. This sin you have committed will never be forgiven by the people of this country. How can anyone even dream of leaving the anthem Vande Mataram incomplete? The people of Congress should feel ashamed," he added.

Vande Mataram was composed by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay. The national song consists of six stanzas and is written in a blend of Sanskrit and Bengali. It was first sung publicly in Calcutta in 1896 and originally appeared in Bankim Chandra's celebrated novel Anandamath. Over the decades, the song has become one of the most enduring symbols of India's freedom movement and national identity.

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'Your sins will never be forgiven': Amit Shah targets Sonia Gandhi over 'Vande Mataram' row