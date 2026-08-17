Fire breaks out at Mumbai Income Tax building basement, panic grips area as fire brigade rushes in

New Delhi:

A fire broke out in the basement of the Income Tax building on Maharshi Karve Road in Mumbai on Monday afternoon. As per details, the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) received information about the blaze at around 2:01 pm, following which fire personnel rushed to the spot and launched an operation to bring the flames under control. At around 2:10 pm, the fire was classified as a Level-1 incident. Firefighters are currently engaged in firefighting and assessing the situation at the building.

Following the incident, personnel from the Mumbai Fire Brigade, police, BEST, 108 ambulance services and the BMC ward staff were deployed at the site. The teams are coordinating the response and monitoring the situation as firefighters work to completely extinguish the blaze.

The cause of the fire is not known at present. Details regarding the extent of damage are also awaited. The relief is that no injuries have been reported so far. Officials are expected to ascertain the exact cause of the fire and assess the damage after the firefighting operation is completed.

Fire breaks out at four-storey commercial building in Kandivali

In another fire-related incident in Mumbai, a four-storey commercial building in the Kandivali area caught fire in the early hours of Monday. Firefighters managed to evacuate 11 people from the building safely.

The incident was reported from Abhirai Hotel on Station Road in Kandivali at around 4:14 am. At least four fire engines and other firefighting vehicles were immediately sent to the location. According to a civic official, the building had become filled with smoke after the fire broke out. Firefighters entered the premises and rescued 11 people from a lodging house located on the second floor through the staircase.

Fire brought under control after two-hour operation

Officials said the fire was largely confined to electrical wires and equipment, wooden furniture, tarpaulin, bamboo, and aluminium and plastic decorative sheets inside the building. Firefighters battled the blaze for nearly two hours before bringing it under control at around 6:07 am. No injuries or casualties were reported in the incident. The exact cause of the Kandivali fire is also being investigated by the authorities.

Two fire incidents reported in Mumbai

The two incidents occurred in different parts of Mumbai on Monday and required emergency response from fire and civic authorities. While the blaze at the Income Tax building was still being tackled in the afternoon, firefighters had already rescued 11 people from the Kandivali building earlier in the day. Further details on the cause of the fires and the extent of property damage are expected after the respective investigations and assessments are completed.

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