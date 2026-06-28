CM Fadnavis laughs off Uddhav's 'Operation Devendra' remark, says 'I don't have wings'

Palghar:

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday brushed aside political speculation, saying he has the support of the state’s 14 crore people and senior BJP leaders, and that no one can “clip his wings”. He was responding to comments made by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray.

Fadnavis also downplayed the discussion that followed both leaders travelling on the same flight from Mumbai to Nagpur on Friday. He said it was only a coincidence and there was nothing unusual about it.

Speaking to reporters during his visit to Palghar district, where he reviewed the Vadhavan Port and other infrastructure projects, CM Fadnavis also reacted strongly to the political chatter around recent events. He described it as “vedyancha bazaar” (mad market).

Addressing a rally on Saturday, Uddhav Thackeray had claimed that “Operation Tiger” was actually “Operation Devendra”, aimed at weakening the Chief Minister and stopping him from entering the future race for the Prime Minister’s post.

My focus is on development, says Fadnavis

Responding to him, CM Fadnavis said his focus remains on development rather than political controversy.

"For me, political issues are secondary. My entire concentration is on development," Fadnavis said when asked about Thackeray's remarks. I am a human being. I don't have wings, so who can clip them? I have the blessings of Maharashtra's 14 crore people and my senior leaders, so there is no need to worry," he added.

Fadnavis on being onboard same flight with Uddhav

Explaining the flight incident, he said it was a coincidence and there was no interaction between the two leaders.

"It was a coincidence. There is nothing unusual about two leaders travelling on the same flight. Sometimes I wonder whether we are in politics or in 'vedyancha bazar' (market of mad people). He (Uddhav) was sitting in one corner, and I was sitting in another. If we had been sitting next to each other, we could have chatted. What's wrong with that?" he said.

Fadnavis also dismissed claims made by Thackeray that he looked “helpless” during the flight. He said he spent the journey watching a movie or web series on his mobile phone.

"From the time the flight took off until it landed, I was watching it. So where exactly did they see any helplessness on my face?" he asked.

Taking a political swipe, the BJP leader said he accepted Thackeray’s good wishes, adding that things might have been different in 2019.

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