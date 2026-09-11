Avengers Endgame: Encore bookings open in IMAX and premium formats with exclusive Avengers: Doomsday footage

Marvel Studios has opened bookings for Avengers: Endgame: Encore, ahead of its theatrical release in India on September 25. The film will return to cinemas in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu and will be screened across IMAX and several other premium formats. The special theatrical presentation will also include an exclusive look at Avengers: Doomsday, the upcoming Marvel Studios film scheduled to release in cinemas on December 18, 2026.

The preview gives fans an early glimpse of the next chapter in the Avengers franchise while Avengers: Endgame returns to the big screen.

Avengers Endgame: Encore releases across premium formats

Avengers: Endgame: Encore will be presented in IMAX, Marvel Studios Presented in Infinity Vision and other premium formats. These include 4DX, MX4D, SCREEN X, Dolby Vision, HDR Barco and ICE. Infinity Vision-certified screens are designed to offer a larger-screen presentation with brighter images and enhanced sound, giving audiences another way to revisit the film in theatres.

The re-release comes as Marvel fans prepare to return to one of the franchise’s biggest cinematic events. Avengers: Endgame, which originally brought together several of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s major characters for the final battle against Thanos, remains one of the most significant films in the franchise.

What is the theme of Avengers Endgame?

In the wake of the terrible destruction that resulted in the demise of half the inhabitants of the universe, the movie, Avengers: Endgame, centres on how the surviving Avengers cope with this situation and try to find a solution. The Avengers and their associates finally manage to get together and face their nemesis, Thanos. The film features an ensemble cast led by several of Marvel’s most prominent superheroes.

Avengers: Endgame is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo and produced by Kevin Feige. Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Michael Grillo, Trinh Tran, Jon Favreau, James Gunn and Stan Lee are credited as executive producers.

Avengers Endgame: Encore release date in India

Avengers Endgame: Encore will release in Indian cinemas on September 25, 2026. The film will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, with screenings across IMAX, Marvel Studios Presented in Infinity Vision, 4DX, MX4D, SCREEN X, Dolby Vision, HDR Barco and ICE.

For fans returning to the Infinity Saga on the big screen, the re-release also comes with an added attraction in the form of the exclusive Avengers: Doomsday footage. The upcoming film is set to arrive in cinemas on December 18, 2026, making the Endgame encore a chance for audiences to revisit the previous chapter while getting an early look at what lies ahead for the Avengers.

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