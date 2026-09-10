Six killed, eight critical after sharing taxi collides with truck on Nanded-Bhokar Highway in Maharashtra

Nanded:

Six people were killed and eight others critically injured after a shared Tata Magic taxi collided head-on with a speeding truck on the Nanded-Bhokar highway in Maharashtra’s Nanded district on Thursday evening.

The accident took place at around 8 pm when the Tata Magic was travelling from Nanded towards Bhokar. A truck coming from the opposite direction collided with the vehicle, resulting in a massive impact.

Six people died on the spot, while eight others sustained serious injuries. The injured were rushed to government hospitals in Nanded and Bhokar for treatment.

Highway police and local police reached the spot soon after being alerted and began the panchnama procedure. Further details about the accident are awaited.

Teen girl dies in road accident in Pune

A 16-year-old girl died after a container truck collided with the two-wheeler she was travelling on with her father and twin sister on the busy Katraj-Kondhwa Road in Pune, police said on Tuesday.

The accident took place in front of Kapilamrut Dairy when the container truck, which was heading towards Kondhwa, hit the two-wheeler, Senior Police Inspector Sudarshan Gaikwad of Bharati Vidyapeeth police station said.

According to police, the accident occurred when the girl’s father, Dnyaneshwar Naik, was attempting to take a U-turn at a junction.

Naik’s daughter, Pratibha, suffered serious injuries and died while undergoing treatment at Bharati Hospital, Gaikwad said.

Her twin sister, Vaishnavi Naik, sustained a leg injury and fracture in the accident.

The container truck driver was taken into custody, and further investigation was underway, the police official said.

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